Aston Villa vs Lille predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Aston Villa vs Lille kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, March 19

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Villa Park, Birmingham

Competition Europa League

TV TNT Sports 1

A second-half goal from Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win in the away leg of their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against Lille.

The second leg takes place at Villa Park tonight and Villa boss Unai Emery is chasing a record-extending fifth Europa League triumph.

Aston Villa vs Lille betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw-Aston Villa double result

1pt 15-4 Hills

Best player bet

Lamare Bogarde to be shown a card

17-4 Hills

Longshot

Romain Perraud to score at any time

18-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Aston Villa vs Lille preview

The Europa League has often soothed Unai Emery's troubled soul and Aston Villa are 9-4 favourites to provide the Spaniard with a fifth triumph in the competition.

Villa's Premier League form has dipped dramatically after a superb first half of the season but they claimed a vital 1-0 win at Lille in the away leg of their last-16 tie.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal in the 61st minute, with Villa's sole shot on target, and Lille lack the attacking quality to turn around the tie.

Villa have won eight of their nine Europa League matches this season, five of them by a 1-0 or 2-0 margin.

Another cagey game is expected as ten of Lille's last 11 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Villa lost 4-1 to Chelsea and 3-1 to Manchester United in their last two league matches and they are out to 13-8 to finish in the top four, from 4-9 just after Christmas.

However, their defence should be confident of handling a Lille attacking unit led by 39-year-old striker Olivier Giroud.

Villa came from 1-0 down at half-time to beat RB Salzburg 3-2 in their last Europa League home fixture and the draw-Villa double result appeals tonight.

Three of their last four matches were goalless at half-time and Lille are likely to take a cautious approach to the second leg.

The visitors will have to take risks at some point given their first-leg defeat but they have tested their supporters' patience in Ligue 1 this season.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo scored in the second minute of Lille's 2-1 weekend win at Rennes but, remarkably, 21 of their 40 league goals have come in the last 15 minutes of matches.

Bogarde looks a big price to be booked

Matty Cash is a fitness doubt for Villa so Lamine Bogarde should continue at right-back and he is an eye-catching price to pick up a yellow card.

A tense night is anticipated at Villa Park and Bogarde has been booked five times in just 803 minutes of Premier League football this term.

Perraud's attacking threat may be underrated

Lille left-back Romain Perraud tested Emi Martinez with a long-range strike in the first leg and is worth a small bet at a huge price in the anytime-goalscorer market.

The former Southampton man has scored twice in Ligue 1 this season and fired in 12 shots in his last five European starts.

Aston Villa vs Lille Bet Builder

Second half to have more goals

Three of Aston Villa's last four games were goalless at half-time and Lille's 26 Ligue 1 matches this season produced only 22 first-half goals.

John McGinn to commit one or more fouls

The Scotland star, booked twice in 230 minutes of Europa League action, could be rusty after returning from injury in last week's first leg.

Ayyoub Bouaddi to be shown a card

The Lille youngster has been booked five times in Ligue 1 and picked up yellow cards in tough Europa League away games at Roma and Red Star Belgrade.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Aston Villa vs Lille

♦ Aston Villa have won eight of their nine Europa League matches this season

♦ There have been under 2.5 goals in nine of Villa's last 13 games in all competitions

♦ Five of Villa's eight Europa League wins this term were by a 1-0 or 2-0 margin

♦ Six of Lille's last nine victories in all competitions were by a 1-0 scoreline

♦ Only one of Lille's last 17 matches featured over 3.5 goals

Aston Villa vs Lille betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Aston Villa vs Lille in the Europa League. Here are the latest odds for tonight's match.

Market Odds Aston Villa 4-6 Lille 4-1 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Aston Villa vs Lille team news and predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and Alysson are injured. Matty Cash and Emi Buendia are doubts and Ross Barkley is not in the Europa League squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Sancho, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Digne, Cash, Buendia, Elliott, Abraham, Bailey, Mings

Lille

Benjamin Andre and Gaetan Perrin will be assessed. Hamza Igamane, Ethan Mbappe, Marc-Aurele Caillard, Osame Sahraoui and Ousmane Toure are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Ozer; Meunier, Mandi, Ngoy, Perraud; Bouaddi, Bentaleb; Fernandez-Pardo, Haraldsson, Mukau; Giroud

Subs: Santos, Andre, Perrin, Correia, Diaoune, Mbemba, Verdonk

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FAQs

When is Aston Villa vs Lille in the Europa League?

Aston Villa vs Lille takes place on Thursday March 19 and kicks off at 8pm GMT.

Where is Aston Villa vs Lille being played?

The venue for the game is Villa Park in Birmingham.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Lille?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Aston Villa vs Lille?

Aston Villa are 4-6 to win, Lille are a 4-1 chance and the draw is 3-1.

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