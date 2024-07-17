Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:52 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:52 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Europa Conference League

Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Thursday's Europa Conference League matches.

When to bet

Kick-offs from 4pm

Best bet

St Joseph's draw no bet
1pt 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Europa Conference League predictions

Shelbourne are setting the pace in the League of Ireland Premier Division but they made hard work of winning 2-1 at home to St Joseph's in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier and are far from certain to finish the job in the return leg in Gibraltar.

A successful domestic season is on the cards for Shelbourne, who are three points clear of second-placed Derry City having played one game fewer.

But they had been hoping for a decent run in the Europa Conference League and have been left in a vulnerable position after their opening exchange with St Joseph's, who were surprisingly competitive on Irish soil.

Shelbourne prevailed thanks to a first-minute Mark Coyle goal and a 58th-minute penalty from Will Jarvis, but they were drawn into a closely fought game and manager Damien Duff appeared far from happy on the sidelines.

Duff will be well aware that a tougher test is in store on an artificial surface in Gibraltar where temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-20s throughout the game.

St Joseph's will fancy their chances and they look overpriced for a second-leg success at odds-against with the draw no bet.

Another Ireland v Gibraltar Europa Conference League tie is taking place between Derry City and FCB Magpies and the Gibraltarian side hold a 2-0 advantage before the second leg at Brandywell.

Derry would expect to play much better at home – where they have won nine of 13 league games this season – but the tie could be a close-run thing with the hosts 3-4 to advance and the Magpies 11-10 to progress.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inEuropa Conference League

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuropa Conference League
more inBetting offers
more inEuropa Conference League
more inBetting offers