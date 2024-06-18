- More
Wednesday's Euro 2024 treble: Back our 11-2 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Dan Childs's football treble pays out at 11-2 with Betfair
The second round of Euro 2024 fixtures begins with three matches including the Group A fixture between Scotland and Switzerland and the Group B contest between Croatia and Albania. Our Wednesday treble pays out at 11-2 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Wednesday.
Treble tips and predictions for Wednesday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Croatia win to nil against Albania
Germany and over 2.5 goals against Hungary
Switzerland to beat Scotland
Croatia vs Albania
Croatia have some ground to make up after their sobering 3-0 loss to Spain but they can respond with a victory and a clean sheet against Albania, who look like the weakest link in Group B.
Germany vs Hungary
Germany should be full of confidence after their 5-1 success over Scotland and they can make it two wins from two at the expense of Hungary, who were a major disappointment in their weekend loss to Switzerland.
Scotland vs Switzerland
Switzerland were impressive 3-1 winners against Hungary on Saturday and they should have too much quality for Scotland, who have had very little time to recover from their dismal 5-1 defeat to Germany.
- Royal Ascot 2024 Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bets with Ladbrokes for day one's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Claim up to £600 with these bookmaker betting offers for Royal Ascot day one
- Bet365 Royal Ascot free bets: grab £30 for this week's races with this new customer betting offer
