Wednesday's Euro 2024 treble: Back our 11-2 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

The second round of Euro 2024 fixtures begins with three matches including the Group A fixture between Scotland and Switzerland and the Group B contest between Croatia and Albania.



Treble tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Croatia win to nil against Albania

Germany and over 2.5 goals against Hungary

Switzerland to beat Scotland

Croatia vs Albania

Croatia have some ground to make up after their sobering 3-0 loss to Spain but they can respond with a victory and a clean sheet against Albania, who look like the weakest link in Group B.

Germany vs Hungary

Germany should be full of confidence after their 5-1 success over Scotland and they can make it two wins from two at the expense of Hungary, who were a major disappointment in their weekend loss to Switzerland.

Scotland vs Switzerland

Switzerland were impressive 3-1 winners against Hungary on Saturday and they should have too much quality for Scotland, who have had very little time to recover from their dismal 5-1 defeat to Germany.

