Wales v Turkey Euro 2024 qualifier predictions, betting odds & tips: Talented Turks can end Wales's top-two hopes
Free Euro 2024 qualifier tips, best bets and predictions for Wales v Turkey.
Where to watch Wales v Turkey
You can watch Wales v Turkey in the Euro 2024 qualifier on November 21st, live on Viaplay Sports 1 and S4C at 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Match prediction & best bet
Turkey draw no bet
1pt 11-8 Hills
Wales v Turkey odds
Wales 6-5
Turkey 23-10
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wales v Turkey team news
Wales
Aaron Ramsey, Wes Burns and Regan Poole are injured and key defender Chris Mepham is suspended.
Turkey
Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Under withdrew from Turkey's squad due to injury while Yunus Akgun and Orkun Kokcu missed out on selection.
Wales v Turkey predictions
Wales's hopes of automatic qualification for next summer's Euro 2024 finals are hanging by a thread after Saturday's 1-1 in Armenia, and they could be extinguished completely by Group D leaders Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Rob Page's side will almost certainly have the insurance policy of a place in playoffs should they fail in their endeavour, but they would have much preferred a fast-track ticket to Germany and there was an understandable sense of disappointment after their stalemate in Yerevan, which allowed Croatia to move ahead in the race for a top-two finish.
Croatia finish their schedule with a home match against the Armenians, knowing victory will render whatever Wales achieve against Turkey meaningless.
Anything less than a Croatia victory would open the door for Wales, but their meeting with the group leaders is much more demanding in any case.
Turkey clinched qualification to the finals with wins over Coatia and Latvia last month and they require just one point from their trip to Cardiff to clinch first place in the group.
Head coach Vincenzo Montella is missing a few influential players, with captain Hakan Calhanoglu, attacker Cengiz Under and midfielder Orkun Kokcu ruled out, but, even in that trio's absene, Turkey continued their progress at the weekend with an impressive 3-2 friendly win away to Euro 2024 hosts Germany.
Turkey could be genuine threat to the top nations on the continent next summer, whereas Wales are still striving for consistency.
The Dragons have endured a roller-coaster qualification campaign, mixing the lows of a 4-2 home defeat to Armenia with the incredible high of a 2-1 success over Croatia which had appeared to put them on course for qualification.
However, they were poor on Saturday and could easily have lost in Yerevan had Armenia showed more calmness and quality in front of goal.
Wales have a duty to keep going until a top-two finish is out of reach and Page has a few options to consider with pacy attackers Brennan Johnson and Dan James pushing for a return to his starting line-up.
Page will want much-improved performance against Turkey, but the visitors are a significantly stronger than Armenia and could consign Wales to the playoffs with victory in Cardiff.
Key stat
Turkey have won eight of their last 11 matches
Probable teams
Wales (3-4-3): Ward; Lockyer, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, J James, Ampadu, N Williams; Wilson, Moore, Johnson.
Turkey (4-3-3): Bayindir; Celik, Kabak, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Omur, Ayhan, Ozcan; Kahveci, Yazici, Yildiz.
Published on 20 November 2023inEuro 2024
Last updated 16:05, 20 November 2023
