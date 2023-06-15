Wales v Armenia predictions and odds: Dragons can grind out key win in Cardiff

Where to watch Wales v Armenia

S4C, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Wales to win to nil

Wales v Armenia odds

Wales 2-5

Armenia 7-1

Draw 15-4

Wales v Armenia team news

Wales

Brennan Johnson is back in the Wales squad after missing the March international break while David Brooks has rejoined the squad.

Armenia

Taron Voskanyan has shaken off a minor knock and should be involved.

Wales v Armenia predictions

After an underwhelming World Cup campaign in Qatar, Wales made a strong start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March and should have few issues against Armenia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales picked up four points from their first two matches in Group D earlier this year, battling to a 1-1 draw with Croatia before edging Latvia 1-0.

That puts them on course for a top-two berth and a spot at next year's Euros finals in Germany and it is hard to see past them following up with victory over Armenia, who have lost their last six competitive matches.

That run featured a few high-scoring contests, including a 3-2 defeat to Scotland, but with the domestic seasons not long finished, Welsh legs may not be at their freshest and a cagey victory could be on the cards for the Dragons.

Since losing 2-0 to England back in 2011, Wales are unbeaten in 12 Euros qualifiers on home soil, winning on nine occasions.

They also kept clean sheets in six of those victories and a win to nil is the way to go in the Welsh capital on Friday night.

Key stat

Wales are unbeaten in their last 12 European qualifiers on home soil.

Probable teams

Wales (3-4-2-1): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, N Williams; Roberts, Morrell, Ampadu, James; Johnson, Ramsey; Moore.

Armenia (5-4-1): Beglaryan; Hovhannisyan, Arutyunyan, Haroyan, Voskanyan, Tiknizyan; Barseghyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Zelarayan, Briasco.

