Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips: Solid Croatia should seal top-two spot

Where to watch Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Croatia v Armenia

Viaplay Xtra, 7.45pm Tuesday

Gibraltar v Netherlands

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Croatia to win 2-0 v Armenia

1pt 9-2 bet365 , BoyleSports

Under 5.5 goals in Gibraltar v Netherlands

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday

2pts 8-11 bet365

Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

The final group fixtures in Euro 2024 qualifying take place on Tuesday and Croatia are hot favourites to end Wales's slim chances of automatic qualification by beating Armenia at home.

Armenia claimed a shock 4-2 win in Wales in June before holding Rob Page's side to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, although they managed only two shots on target in Yerevan.

Croatia took advantage of that slip-up from the Welsh, winning 2-0 in Latvia thanks to early goals from Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramaric.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, who also reached the final in 2018, have not been at their best in qualifying but another 2-0 Croatia win appeals in the correct-score betting as Armenia have failed to score in eight of their last 14 away games.

The Netherlands sealed their place at next summer's Euros with a 1-0 weekend win over Ireland and they are aiming to bolster a modest tally of 11 goals in seven Group B games when they face Gibraltar in Portugal.

Gib were hammered 14-0 by France on Saturday, when defender Ethan Santos scored a third-minute own goal before being sent off 15 minutes later.

The men from the Rock will be determined to keep the scoreline respectable against the Dutch and under 5.5 goals is worth a small bet.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is likely to shuffle his pack and Gibraltar had lost their first six Group B matches 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, 3-0, 5-0 and 4-0 before things turned nasty in Nice on Saturday.

