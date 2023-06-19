Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Hungary to win to nil v Lithuania

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday

3pts 4-6 bet365

Under 2.5 goals in Bulgaria v Serbia

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday

1pt 4-5 general

Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Hungary beat England to nil at home and away in the Nations League last year and they are worth backing to claim another victory with a clean sheet against less illustrious opponents in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Lithuania, who visit the Puskas Arena on Tuesday in Group G, ground out a 1-1 draw at home to Bulgaria on Saturday despite having a man sent off in the first 20 minutes.

They were already 1-0 up at that stage but had failed to score in their previous five games and have been beaten to nil in 11 of their last 15 away fixtures, including a 2-0 loss to Serbia in their first Euro 2024 qualifier.

Hungary have been mixing in good company, also winning 1-0 away to Germany in the 2022-23 Nations League. They eased to a 3-0 home win over Bulgaria in March's qualifier, drew 0-0 away to Montenegro on Saturday, and should be confident of standing firm against a weary Lithuania side.

Serbia are favourites for victory in Bulgaria in the other game in Group G but they will have to cope without several key attacking players. Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Fiorentina's Luka Jovic have joined Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on the sidelines so under 2.5 goals is worth a bet.

Bulgaria's last eight matches include goalless draws with Georgia and Luxembourg, a 1-0 win over North Macedonia in the Nations League and a 1-0 home defeat to Montenegro in their first European Championship qualifier in March.

They have scored only one goal in three Group G matches, and that strike came against ten-man Lithuania on Saturday, so they are unlikely to contribute to a goalfest at the Ludogorets Arena.

