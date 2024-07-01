- More
Tuesday's Euro 2024 double: Back our 100-30 double plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Dan Childs's football double pays out at 100-30 with Betfair
The Euro 2024 round of 16 concludes with surprise Group E winners Romania taking on the Netherlands and in-form Austria locking horns with Turkey. Our Tuesday's double pays out at 100-30 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.
Double tips and predictions for Tuesday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Netherlands to beat Romania and over 2.5 goals
Austria to beat Turkey
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £50 in free bet multiples
Romania vs Netherlands
The Netherlands have scored 12 goals across their last five matches and they can win a high-scoring contest against Romania, who have never won a knockout match at the European Championship.
Austria vs Turkey
Austria deservedly topped Group D at the expense of France and the Netherlands and they may be too strong for Turkey, who have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last four fixtures.
Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.
Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 shots, assist, tackles and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Austria vs Turkey prediction, betting tips and odds
- Romania vs Netherlands prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Betfair
- James Milton: Swiss forwards producing more than just cuckoo clocks and last-16 exits
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Grab £60 in free bets for Portugal to beat Slovenia
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 shots, assist, tackles and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Austria vs Turkey prediction, betting tips and odds
- Romania vs Netherlands prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Betfair
- James Milton: Swiss forwards producing more than just cuckoo clocks and last-16 exits
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Grab £60 in free bets for Portugal to beat Slovenia