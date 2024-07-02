Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Austria to draw with Turkey and get 50-1 odds for two or more cards to be shown during the match

Euro 2024 presents us with another two exciting games from Germany on Tuesday, with Romania playing the Netherlands at 5pm before Austria play Turkey in an intriguing final last-16 game which kicks off at 8pm.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50-1 odds boost for two or more cards to be shown, Austria vs Türkiye NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Over 1.5 cards market in the Austria v Turkey game, Tuesday, July 2nd. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

There’s plenty to keep football fans entertained today, and we have tracked down the best bookmaker promotions, special offers, free bets and price boosts so you can benefit throughout the tournament.

Total: £180

Ready to claim your share? Click any link on this page to create an account with your chosen sportsbook, create an account, and secure your new customer promotion.

Romania vs Netherlands: Correct-score prediction

Netherlands 2-0 @6-1 with bet365

@6-1 with bet365 Where to Watch: BBC

Match Time & Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich, Tuesday, July 2 at 5pm

Both teams progressed with four points, but we fancy the Netherlands’ big-game experience to shine through. They have the squad, coaches and individual talent to win this game, and we suggest backing Oranje in the correct-score market to record a morale-boosting 2-0 win.

Austria vs Turkey: Correct-score prediction

Draw 1-1 @11-2 with Betfair

@11-2 with Betfair Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Tuesday, July 2 at 8pm

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50-1 odds boost for two or more cards to be shown, Austria vs Türkiye NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Over 1.5 cards market in the Austria v Turkey game, Tuesday, July 2nd. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

We have a compelling contest in Leipzig as Austria play Turkey in the final game of the last 16 on Tuesday. This game pairs two ambitious teams who have performed much better than expected in Germany, but there’s room for only one of them in the quarter-finals. You could consider backing both teams to score, a draw, or shoot for the 1-1 correct score at great odds.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.