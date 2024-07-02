- More
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Austria to draw with Turkey and get 50-1 odds for two or more cards to be shown during the match
Today's Euro correct-score football predictions: back an Austria vs Turkey draw + get 50-1 odds for 2+ cards
Euro 2024 presents us with another two exciting games from Germany on Tuesday, with Romania playing the Netherlands at 5pm before Austria play Turkey in an intriguing final last-16 game which kicks off at 8pm.
Romania vs Netherlands: Correct-score prediction
- Netherlands 2-0 @6-1 with bet365
- Where to Watch: BBC
- Match Time & Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich, Tuesday, July 2 at 5pm
Both teams progressed with four points, but we fancy the Netherlands’ big-game experience to shine through. They have the squad, coaches and individual talent to win this game, and we suggest backing Oranje in the correct-score market to record a morale-boosting 2-0 win.
Austria vs Turkey: Correct-score prediction
- Draw 1-1 @11-2 with Betfair
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Tuesday, July 2 at 8pm
We have a compelling contest in Leipzig as Austria play Turkey in the final game of the last 16 on Tuesday. This game pairs two ambitious teams who have performed much better than expected in Germany, but there’s room for only one of them in the quarter-finals. You could consider backing both teams to score, a draw, or shoot for the 1-1 correct score at great odds.
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab over £350 + get 50-1 for 2+ cards in Austria vs Türkiye
- Claim £60 in BetMGM free bets for Netherlands to beat Romania with this Euro 2024 betting offer
- Austria vs Turkey Euro betting offer: grab a 50-1 boosted odds free bet for two or more cards to be shown
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 double: Back our 100-30 double plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 shots, assist, tackles and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
