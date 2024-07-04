Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 free bet: Get 50-1 boosted odds for Andrich to commit one or more fouls

Spain face Germany in the biggest and most exciting game of Euro 2024 so far as the competition’s two most successful teams go head-to-head in Stuttgart at 5pm on Friday. But which nation will progress to the semi-finals?

One of the UK's leading sportsbooks Betfair have marked the occasion by offering 50-1 boosted odds on Germany midfielder Robert Andrich to commit 1+ fouls during the match

Spain vs Germany Euro quarter-final match preview

Spain won their group with a 100 per cent record before turning on the style in their first match of the knockout stages. They hammered Georgia 4-1 in the last 16, and it could’ve been more if La Roja had been able to finish better as they created several great chances. They won that game with ease but know they must be more clinical in the final third against the tournament hosts.

Germany also progressed as group winners and went through the gears when winning their first outing of the knockout stages without breaking a sweat. They’ve impressed so far, but there’s more to come and we could see it when they go toe-to-toe with Spain.

Spain vs Germany Euro quarter-final match prediction

Both Teams To Score @3-4 with Betfair

What a game we have in store and the winner of this match will potentially become the favourite to win Euro 2024. Which side will progress to the semi-finals and keep their dreams of winning the championship alive?

We’re happy to avoid picking sides and will instead sit back and enjoy the show after backing both teams to score. That approach would have landed you a profit in three of the last four games involving these nations, and a repeat will keep you glued to the action.

