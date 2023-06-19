Scotland v Georgia predictions and odds: Scots can maintain 100 per cent record

Where to watch Scotland v Georgia

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Scotland and under 3.5 goals

1pt Evs BoyleSports

Scotland v Georgia odds

Scotland 1-2

Georgia 13-2

Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Scotland v Georgia team news

Scotland

John Souttar had returned to training before the 2-1 victory away to Norway but he may struggle to force his way into contention.

Georgia

Luka Lochoshvili picked up an injury in Saturday's 2-1 success away to Cyprus and looks set to come out of the side.

Scotland v Georgia predictions

Scotland have opened up a five-point lead at the top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group A and their impressive progress can continue with a victory over Georgia at Hampden Park.

Some of Scotland's more pessimistic fans might have feared the worst after seeing their team drawn in a tough section alongside three-times winners Spain and dark horses Norway. But the Scots haven't not put a foot wrong and a victory at home to second-placed Georgia would see them extend their advantage at the head of affairs.

It has been a dream start for the Tartan Army but wily Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be urging his players not to get too far ahead of themselves.

There was an understandable feeling of elation after Scotland's stunning 2-1 success away to Norway on Saturday, which was sealed by late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean.

But Scotland's performance in Oslo was pretty ordinary for the majority of the game and there was little sense of what was to come until the 87th minute when Dykes levelled the scores.

Clarke will be looking for a more complete performance against Georgia, who are a team on the up.

The Georgians were in League D at the outset of the Nations League but they have won two promotions in three attempts and will begin the fourth instalment of the competition in League B.

They have never qualified for a major tournament but have made a solid start to Euro 2024 qualifying, drawing 1-1 at home to Norway and winning 2-1 away to Cyprus, and will be looking at the Scotland game as a chance to announce themselves as genuine top-two contenders.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is Georgia's best player and provides the stardust in a team who seem to be growing in stature after a little more the two years under the stewardship of head coach Willy Sagnol.

Georgia's transition to a more consistent team is partly down to a solid defence anchored by 35-year-old veteran Guram Kashia.

But Sagnol's side have conceded in each of their last five matches and a failure to shut out the Scots could prove costly.

Rock-solid Scotland have conceded just one goal, an Erling Haaland penalty, in three Euro 2024 qualifiers and another solid performance can pave the way for a fourth successive victory.

Key stat

Scotland are unbeaten in seven competitive fixtures

Probable teams

Scotland (3-4-3): Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Christie, Dykes, McGinn.

Subs: Kelly, McLean, Cooper, Hyam, Shankland, S Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Nisbet.

Georgia (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kashia, Dvali, Azarov; Gocholeishvili, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Subs: Loria, Gvelesiani, Kverkvelia, Gagnidze, Zivzivadze, Davitashvili, Kvilitaia, Lobjanidze, Lochoshvili.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport