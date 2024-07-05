BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

England v Switzerland

BBC One, Saturday 5pm

Netherlands v Turkey

ITV1, Saturday 8pm

Best bets

Dan Ndoye to have two or more shots

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Jude Bellingham to be shown a card

1pt 6-1 bet365

Bukayo Saka to be shown a card

1pt 15-2 bet365

Ferdi Kadioglu to make over 3.5 tackles

2pts 13-8 bet365

Player props preview

England vs Switzerland

England’s performances at this year’s European Championship have left much to be desired and they will need a serious improvement if they are to get past a tough Switzerland side.

Dan Ndoye has been a revelation for the Swiss and with the return from suspension of Silvan Widmer, the Bologna man may be pushed into the front three once more.

Ndoye has had 13 shots at the tournament, some eight more than any other player from his nation and he has registered at least two in every game he has played.

Against an England side that has failed to convince, the 23-year-old is fancied to have at least two shots again.

Referee Daniele Orsato dished out six cards in Portugal’s round-of-16 clash with Slovenia and he has been appointed arbiter for this game.

At the prices two England players look worth backing to pick up a card.

Jude Bellingham was the star of the show against Slovakia last time out with a late overhead kick keeping the Three Lions in the tournament.

However, he was also booked in that game and has a track record of getting stuck in to his opponents.

The Real Madrid man was carded ten times for his club team this season and was shown a card in two of the last three England friendlies he featured in.

While he is likely to be more cautious as another card would mean a suspension for any potential semi-final, 6-1 simply looks too big for the physical midfielder to pick up a caution, particularly as he is as short as 7-4 elsewhere.

Another player who looks too big for a card is Bukayo Saka. If Gareth Southgate does play three at the back, he may opt to field the Arsenal man at left wing-back, something he did late on against Slovakia.

Saka has been booked ten times across the last two Premier League seasons and is a 4-1 shot elsewhere.

Netherlands vs Turkey

There are plenty of intriguing matchups in the Netherlands’ clash with Turkey but none more so than the battle between Denzel Dumfries and Ferdi Kadioglu.

Left-back Kadioglu has been one of the standout performers for the Crescent Stars and was impressive against Austria, registering six tackles.

He has completed 14 tackles in total at the tournament, making four or more in two of the four games.

The Dutch tend to build down the right through Dumfries, so much so that only three of their players have had as many touches in the attacking third as Dumfries’ 67, despite the fact that he has only played three games.

Kadioglu looks likely to be a busy man once more and is fancied to make four or more tackles.

