Norway v Scotland predictions and odds: Scots can continue fine start to Euro 2024 qualifying

Norway v Scotland team news

Norway

Feyenoord right-back Marcus Pedersen is a major injury doubt so Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson should start.

Scotland

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has withdrawn from the squad and been replaced by Ross McCrorie.

Norway v Scotland predictions

Scotland made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March, beating Cyprus 3-0 and Spain 2-0, and another positive result should be expected when Steve Clarke's men face Norway in Oslo.

There is no secret surrounding Norway's main threats as striker Erling Haaland and playmaker Martin Odegaard were two of the standout performers in the 2022-23 English Premier League.

Haaland's treble-winning campaign with Manchester City reached its climax with last weekend's Champions League final victory over Inter and Scotland's defenders will be hoping the subsequent celebrations have dulled the striker's edge a little.

The City star ended the season with a lean run of one goal in eight appearances but Norway will be delighted to have him available after he missed March's 3-0 defeat to Spain and 1-1 draw in Georgia due to a groin strain.

Haaland, Arsenal captain Odegaard and RB Leipzig forward Alexander Sorloth, who scored 12 goals on loan at Real Sociedad in 2022-23, form a talented attacking unit but Scotland's victory over Spain last time out was a morale-boosting result.

They lost 3-1 to Ukraine in the 2022 World Cup playoff at Hampden Park last June, having won their last six qualifying games, then racked up four victories in six Nations League matches against Ireland, Ukraine and Armenia.

Clarke has a strong core of players from the English top flight including Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Having scored once in his first 37 international appearances, McTominay bagged back-to-back braces in the March qualifying wins over Cyprus and Spain and Scotland's settled unit appeal with the draw no bet in Oslo.

The pressure is on Norway, who are five points behind the Scots after only two games with both sides having already faced Group A ante-post favourites Spain, and they have not reached the European Championship finals since 2000.

The future should be brighter for a national team built around the 22-year-old Haaland and 24-year-old Odegaard but Norway have won just one of their last six internationals, a 2-1 friendly victory against Ireland, and have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine.

Scotland look more robust in defence with the experienced Tierney set to start in a back three, allowing wing-backs Robertson and Hickey to get forward. They have conceded only twice in six competitive matches since a surprise 3-0 Nations League loss in Ireland and could stand firm against Haaland and his Norway teammates.

Key stat

Scotland have won their last eight group games in World Cup and European Championship qualifying

Probable teams

Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Elyounoussi

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Souttar, Porteous, Tierney; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Inside info

Norway

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Card magnet Julian Ryerson

Scotland

Penalty taker Ryan Christie

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

Card magnet Ryan Porteous

