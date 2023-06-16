Norway v Scotland predictions and odds: Scots can continue fine start to Euro 2024 qualifying

Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm Saturday
Scotland draw no bet
2pts 7-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
Norway Evs
Scotland 29-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Norway
Feyenoord right-back Marcus Pedersen is a major injury doubt so Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson should start.
Scotland
Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has withdrawn from the squad and been replaced by Ross McCrorie.
Scotland made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March, beating Cyprus 3-0 and Spain 2-0, and another positive result should be expected when Steve Clarke's men face Norway in Oslo.
There is no secret surrounding Norway's main threats as striker Erling Haaland and playmaker Martin Odegaard were two of the standout performers in the 2022-23 English Premier League.
Haaland's treble-winning campaign with Manchester City reached its climax with last weekend's Champions League final victory over Inter and Scotland's defenders will be hoping the subsequent celebrations have dulled the striker's edge a little.
The City star ended the season with a lean run of one goal in eight appearances but Norway will be delighted to have him available after he missed March's 3-0 defeat to Spain and 1-1 draw in Georgia due to a groin strain.
Haaland, Arsenal captain Odegaard and RB Leipzig forward Alexander Sorloth, who scored 12 goals on loan at Real Sociedad in 2022-23, form a talented attacking unit but Scotland's victory over Spain last time out was a morale-boosting result.
They lost 3-1 to Ukraine in the 2022 World Cup playoff at Hampden Park last June, having won their last six qualifying games, then racked up four victories in six Nations League matches against Ireland, Ukraine and Armenia.
Clarke has a strong core of players from the English top flight including Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.
Having scored once in his first 37 international appearances, McTominay bagged back-to-back braces in the March qualifying wins over Cyprus and Spain and Scotland's settled unit appeal with the draw no bet in Oslo.
The pressure is on Norway, who are five points behind the Scots after only two games with both sides having already faced Group A ante-post favourites Spain, and they have not reached the European Championship finals since 2000.
The future should be brighter for a national team built around the 22-year-old Haaland and 24-year-old Odegaard but Norway have won just one of their last six internationals, a 2-1 friendly victory against Ireland, and have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine.
Scotland look more robust in defence with the experienced Tierney set to start in a back three, allowing wing-backs Robertson and Hickey to get forward. They have conceded only twice in six competitive matches since a surprise 3-0 Nations League loss in Ireland and could stand firm against Haaland and his Norway teammates.
Scotland have won their last eight group games in World Cup and European Championship qualifying
Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Elyounoussi
Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Souttar, Porteous, Tierney; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Assist ace Martin Odegaard
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Card magnet Julian Ryerson
Penalty taker Ryan Christie
Assist ace Andy Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay
Card magnet Ryan Porteous
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport