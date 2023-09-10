Racing Post logo
Monday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions and free football tips: Expect fast start from classy Croatia

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Monday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Josko Gvardiol helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 World Cup
Josko Gvardiol helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 World CupCredit: DeFodi Images

Where to watch

Armenia v Croatia
Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm Monday

Portugal v Luxembourg
Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Monday 

Best bets

Croatia-Croatia double result
Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm Monday
2pts 21-20 general

Portugal to win & under 3.5 goals v Luxembourg
Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Monday
3pts 6-5 BoyleSports

Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Croatia's Nations League commitments in June left them with two games in hand on Euro 2024 qualifying Group D leaders Turkey but they should make it three wins out of four in the section in Monday's trip to Armenia.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists thumped Latvia 5-0 on Friday, scoring twice in the first 13 minutes and racking up 28 attempts at goal.

The Croatia-Croatia double result looks a good bet at odds-against when they take on Armenia. It copped in their 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff and Mateo Kovacic scored a first-half brace in a 2-0 qualifying win over Turkey in March.

Striker Andrej Kramaric gave Croatia a 28th-minute lead in their opening qualifier against Wales, who equalised in the 93rd minute with their only shot on target. 

Portugal hammered Luxembourg 6-0 in March but the underdogs may be able to keep the scoreline more respectable in the Algarve.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal have won all five of their Group J fixtures and their squad is brimming with talent. However, they have made hard work of their last two wins, mustering just three shots on target in a 1-0 win over ten-man Iceland in June before another 1-0 victory away to Slovakia on Friday.

Luxembourg kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw in Slovakia and have responded brilliantly to their thumping by Portugal, beating Liechtenstein 2-0, Bosnia 2-0 and Iceland 3-1 in three subsequent matches.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.


James Milton
Published on 10 September 2023
