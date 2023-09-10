Monday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions and free football tips: Expect fast start from classy Croatia

Where to watch

Armenia v Croatia

Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm Monday

Portugal v Luxembourg

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Monday

Best bets

Croatia-Croatia double result

2pts 21-20 general

Portugal to win & under 3.5 goals v Luxembourg

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Monday

3pts 6-5 BoyleSports

Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Croatia's Nations League commitments in June left them with two games in hand on Euro 2024 qualifying Group D leaders Turkey but they should make it three wins out of four in the section in Monday's trip to Armenia.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists thumped Latvia 5-0 on Friday, scoring twice in the first 13 minutes and racking up 28 attempts at goal.

The Croatia-Croatia double result looks a good bet at odds-against when they take on Armenia. It copped in their 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff and Mateo Kovacic scored a first-half brace in a 2-0 qualifying win over Turkey in March.

Striker Andrej Kramaric gave Croatia a 28th-minute lead in their opening qualifier against Wales, who equalised in the 93rd minute with their only shot on target.

Portugal hammered Luxembourg 6-0 in March but the underdogs may be able to keep the scoreline more respectable in the Algarve.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal have won all five of their Group J fixtures and their squad is brimming with talent. However, they have made hard work of their last two wins, mustering just three shots on target in a 1-0 win over ten-man Iceland in June before another 1-0 victory away to Slovakia on Friday.

Luxembourg kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw in Slovakia and have responded brilliantly to their thumping by Portugal, beating Liechtenstein 2-0, Bosnia 2-0 and Iceland 3-1 in three subsequent matches.

