Malta v England predictions and odds: Three Lions may have to settle for modest success

Malta v England team news

Malta

Teddy Teuma misses out for the hosts with a foot injury.

England

Jude Bellingham and Lewis Dunk have withdrawn from Gareth Southgate's squad.

Malta v England predictions

England got off to a flyer in Euro 2024 qualifying group with victories away to Italy (2-1) and at home to Ukraine (2-0), and they can build on those hard earned gains with a routine success over Malta in Ta' Qali.

Gareth Southgate may be wary of this time of year due to the uncertainty over his players' mental and physical state.

However, he will expect a big improvement on the string of dismal performances delivered last summer when England faced four Nations League fixtures in the space of 11 days and failed to win any of them.

The last of the bunch - a 4-0 loss at home to Hungary - was as poor as England have played under Southgate.

In Southgate's favour this time is a much more sensible schedule and lower quality opposition, with Friday's match in Malta preceding Monday's home clash with North Macedonia.

England are red-hot favourites to win both games and are likely to oblige - although expectations of a big win against Malta may not be met.

By their modest standards the Maltese have had a decent 18 months, winning six of 13 matches.

The opposition has been poor on occasions but Malta competed well enough in their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, losing 2-1 away to North Macedonia and 2-0 at home to Italy, and they will be determined to make England work as hard as possible.

Offering a threat going forward will be a tougher task and one which is made harder by the absence of injured Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Teddy Teuma, who was second in the Belgian top-flight assist table this season with 12 in 36 appearances.

However, Malta are capable of defending diligently and their resistance mission will be helped by the enforced changes Southgate will have to make.

Jude Bellingham's absence and the questionable fitness of five Manchester City players will afford opportunities to several of England's fringe players and it may take time for a few of them to hit their stride.

Patience may be required but England's class should eventually shine through, allowing them to ease to a comfortable success.

Key stat

Twelve of Malta's last 13 matches have featured fewer than four goals.

Probable teams

Malta (3-5-2): Bonello; Apap, S Borg, Attard; J Mbong, Yankam, Guillaumier, N Muscat, Corbolan; Satariano, Jones.

Subs: M Grech, Z Muscat, J Borg, Pisani, Kristensen, Camenzuli, Montebello, Nwoko, Degabriele.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Trippier, Guehi, Maguire, Shaw; Gallagher, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Rashford.

Subs: Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Stones, Grealish, Maddison, Rashford, Foden, Wilson.

