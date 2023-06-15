Greece v Ireland predictions and odds: Points could be shared in Athens

Where to watch Greece v Ireland

Viaplay Xtra, 7.45pm Friday

Greece v Ireland team news

Greece

Olympiakos winger Kostas Fortounis has been omitted despite featuring in both of the March fixtures away to Gibraltar and at home to Lithuania.

Ireland

Alan Browne has shaken off a medial knee ligament injury but Seamus Coleman (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring) are absent.

Greece v Ireland predictions

Ireland's path to Euro 2024 qualification looks extremely difficult but the Boys In Green can put their first point on the board by holding Group B rivals Greece to a draw in Athens.

The draw has been tough on Ireland and Greece by sticking them in a section alongside France and the Netherlands.

Finishing above either of those two will be tough and Ireland's hopes were further reduced when they lost 1-0 at home to the French in their opening game.

There are seven of the eight games outstanding but Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be aware of the small margin for error and his team will need to approach the Greece game with the intention of gathering three points.

However, winning the game is going to be easier said than done against a Greek side with a well-earned reputation for being a tough nut to crack on home soil.

Greece have lost just one of their last 16 home fixtures and that was a 1-0 reverse against Spain during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

They have made progress under Gustavo Poyet, who led them to first place in Nations League Group C2 last year with five victories in six games.

Nations League success has given the Greeks the guarantee of a place in the playoffs should they fail to secure a top-two spot and that may end up being their best chance of earning a ticket to Germany.

Ireland have no such safety valve but they may not feel they are at the stage when they are duty-bound to take undue risks in search of the victory.

Kenny's side will probably look to stay compact and perhaps rely on a well-constructed set-piece or maybe a moment of magic from their powerful centre-forward Evan Ferguson.

The future will look much brighter for Ireland if Ferguson can realise his immense potential.

As the home side there is a greater onus on Greece to push forward and seek to build on their 3-0 victory away to Gibraltar.

However, Poyet's side drew 0-0 at home to Lithuiania in a friendly match just three days later and they could be dragged into another stalemate by Ireland.

Key stat

Eleven of Greece’s last 14 matches have yielded under 2.5 goals.

Probable teams

Greece (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Siopis, Mantalos; Masouras, Bakasetas, Pelkas; Pavlidis.

Subs: Paschalakis, Tzavellas, Giannoulis, Retsos, Bouchalakis, Kourbelis, Limnios, Douvikas, Giakoumakis.

Ireland (3-5-2): Bazunu; Collins, Egan, O'Shea; Doherty, Browne, Cullen, Molumby, McClean; Ferguson, Obafemi.

Subs: Kelleher, Lenihan, Hendrick, Knight, Smallbone, Taylor, Parrott, Idah, Johnston.

