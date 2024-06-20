- More
Friday's Euro 2024 treble: Back our 6-1 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Joe Champion's football treble pays out at 6-1 with Betfair
After an opening week of thrilling end-to-end contests, the European Championship action continues on Friday with one of the tournament's most eagerly anticipated group-stage matches as France face the Netherlands at 8pm. Joe Champion has put together a Friday Euro 2024 treble which pays out at 6-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Friday.
Treble tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:
Slovakia or draw double chance vs Ukraine
Austria to beat Poland
France to beat Netherlands
Slovakia vs Ukraine
There was little in Ukraine's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Romania to suggest they warrant being such strong favourites against Belgium's conquerors Slovakia. Back Slovakia to avoid defeat.
Poland vs Netherlands
Austria gave a good account of themselves in their opening loss to France and can reignite their qualification hopes with victory over Poland.
Netherlands vs France
Les Bleus were not at their best in a 1-0 win over Austria but they beat the Netherlands 4-0 and 2-1 in qualifying and should frank that form.
