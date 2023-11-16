Friday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Italy unlikely to be breached
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Friday's Euro 2024 qualifiers
Where to watch Friday's Euro 2024 qualifiers
Italy v North Macedonia
Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday
Denmark v Slovenia
Viaplay Extra, 7.45pm Friday
Best bets
Italy to win to nil v North Macedonia
2pts 8-13 bet365
Denmark to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes
Friday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions
The pressure is on reigning European champions Italy to win their final two qualifiers as they chase down second spot behind England in Group C. And they can claim the first of those successes in convincing fashion against North Macedonia at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Azzurri currently sit third in the group but, with a game against second-placed Ukraine to come on Monday, six points would ensure they join the Three Lions at next summer’s finals.
Victory will be Italy's sole objective but their defence should not face too many problems from a shot-shy North Macedonia side who were thrashed 7-0 by England at Old Trafford and beaten 2-0 by Ukraine in Prague.
The visitors have failed to score in five of their last eight away matches and could be shut out by Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri, who brushed aside Malta 4-0 in their last home qualifier.
Denmark and Slovenia are locked level at the top of Group H with 19 points, but the Danes can stamp their authority on the section in Copenhagen.
It ended 1-1 when the pair met in Ljubljana in June, but Denmark dominated possession, edged the shot count 10-6 and also forced ten corners.
Those statistics could be exaggerated with home advantage and they are taken to oblige at the Parken Stadium, although it’s unlikely to be an end-to-end encounter.
Despite the emergence of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, Denmark are not the most prolific and their campaign has featured 1-0 wins over Finland and Northern Ireland as well as a 2-1 victory against minnows San Marino.
The hosts will have to do without Hojlund for this fixture, as well as creative midfielder Christian Eriksen, so goals may be at a premium.
Given the high stakes and the fact both teams are well-drilled at the back, back the Danes to edge a low-scoring affair.
Published on 16 November 2023inEuro 2024
Last updated 16:06, 16 November 2023
