- More
Friday's Euro 2024 double: Back our 6-1 double plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football double pays out at 6-1 with Betfair
The Euro 2024 quarter-finals kick off on Friday with two standout ties when Spain take on Germany and Portugal clash with France. Our Friday double pays out at 6-1 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Friday.
Double tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Spain to beat Germany
Under 1.5 goals in Portugal v France
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £50 in free bet multiples
Spain vs Germany
Two of the top teams at Euro 2024 clash in Stuttgart and Spain's tactical flexibility and added defensive steel should see them over the line against tournament hosts Germany.
Portugal vs France
France's first four matches at Euro 2024 have produced only four goals – two penalties and two own goals – while Portugal needed a last-16 shootout to get past Slovenia after a goalless 120 minutes on Monday.
Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.
Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the My Bonuses tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Spain vs Germany free bet: grab 50-1 boosted odds for Andrich to commit one or more fouls
- James Milton: Portugal hope Ronaldo's showdown with Mbappe doesn't end in tears
- Portugal vs France prediction, betting tips and odds + get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Friday's Euro 2024 assist, cards and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Spain vs Germany prediction, betting tips and odds + get 50-1 on Robert Andrich to commit one or more fouls with Betfair
- Spain vs Germany free bet: grab 50-1 boosted odds for Andrich to commit one or more fouls
- James Milton: Portugal hope Ronaldo's showdown with Mbappe doesn't end in tears
- Portugal vs France prediction, betting tips and odds + get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Friday's Euro 2024 assist, cards and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Spain vs Germany prediction, betting tips and odds + get 50-1 on Robert Andrich to commit one or more fouls with Betfair