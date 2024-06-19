- More
Euro 2024 accumulator tips for Thursday, June 20: Back our 6-1 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Dan Childs's football treble pays out at 6-1 with Betfair
Euro 2024 continues with another three games including the Group C fixtures between Denmark and England and the heavyweight Group B encounter between Spain and Italy. Our Thursday treble pays out at 6-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Thursday.
Treble tips and predictions for Thursday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Slovenia or draw double chance against Serbia
England to beat Denmark
Spain to beat Italy
Slovenia vs Serbia
Slovenia delivered a strong second half performance to secure a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Sunday and they can avoid defeat against Serbia, who are under pressure after their 1-0 loss to England.
Denmark vs England
England were fairly comfortable 1-0 winners against Serbia on Sunday and they should be too strong for Denmark, who are winless in their last five matches at major tournaments.
Spain vs Italy
Spain caught the eye with their 3-0 triumph over Croatia and they should have too much quality for Italy, who were rather less convincing 2-1 winners against Albania.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
