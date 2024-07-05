- More
Football double tips for Saturday July 6: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Dan Childs's football double pays out at 8-1 with Betfair
The Euro 2024 quarter-finals conclude with England taking on in-form Switzerland and the Netherlands tackling Turkey. Our Saturday double pays out at 8-1 with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Saturday.
Double tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Switzerland to beat England
Netherlands and over 2.5 goals against Turkey
England v Switzerland
Switzerland were impressive 2-0 winners against Italy last Saturday and can get the better of Euro 2024 quarter-final opponents England, who have struggled since the start of the tournament and were fortunate to get past Slovakia.
It needed last-gasp heroics from Jude Bellingham to keep the Three Lions in the tournament, but their luck might be about to run out against a Swiss side who also held Germany to a 1-1 draw.
Netherlands v Turkey
Netherlands had some mixed results in the Euro 2024 group stage but they thumped Romania 3-0 in the round of 16 and should overcome suspension-hit Turkey, who are yet to keep a clean sheet.
Merih Demiral, who scored both of Turkey's goals in their surprise success over Austria on Tuesday, is one of those banned and his absence could be felt against a Dutch side beginning to find their attacking prowess.
