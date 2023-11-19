Football accumulator tips for Monday, November 20: Denmark to bring home the bacon in this 9-2 acca

Euro 2024 qualification continues on Monday night when all eyes will be on Group C as England head to North Macedonia at the same time as the winner-takes-all meeting between Italy and Ukraine.

Northern Ireland are also in action and Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has included their trip to Denmark in an international fourfold which pays out at 9-2 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Albania to beat Faroe Islands

Denmark to beat Northern Ireland

Slovenia to beat Kazakhstan

Italy to beat Ukraine

Click to add Joe Champion's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 9-2

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.