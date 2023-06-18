Football accumulator tips for Monday, June 19: Three Lions can get on the front foot in 5-1 acca

The international weekend rolls on into Monday when England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales will all bid to further their Euro 2024 qualification hopes.

Racing Post Sport football tipster Joe Champion has studied the international coupon to put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 5-1.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Kosovo to beat Belarus

England-England double result v North Macedonia

Switzerland to beat Romania

Turkey to beat Wales

Belarus v Kosovo

All three of Kosovo's Euro 2024 qualifiers have ended as draws but they can take maximum points away to Belarus, who have lost all three of their qualifiers, conceding seven goals across their two home fixtures.

England v North Macedonia

England eased to a 4-0 win over Malta on Friday and should do something similar against North Macedonia. The Three Lions have been ahead at half-time and full-time in each of their three Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Switzerland v Romania

Switzerland have a perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying, winning all three matches, and while Romania are also unbeaten, home advantage should help the Swiss to extend their lead at the top of Group I.

Turkey v Wales

Wales slipped to a 4-2 defeat at home to Armenia on Friday night and their qualification hopes could continue to fade in Turkey. The hosts have won four of their last five games, finding only Croatia too strong in that time.

