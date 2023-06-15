Football accumulator tips for Friday June 16: Dragons can fan fiery 13-2 acca

The dust has finally settled on domestic football so now all eyes turn to the international scene with qualifying for next summer's European Championships taking centre stage.

England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales are all involved on Friday, but there is a raft of action across the continent to get stuck into. Racing Post football tipster Alex Hilton has four selections to help land a 13-2

Friday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Alex Hilton has picked:

Israel to beat Belarus

Both teams to score in Kosovo v Romania

Ukraine to beat North Macedonia

Wales to beat Armenia

Belarus v Israel

Israel have lost only one of their last nine competitive matches and they look too strong for a Belarus outfit who have failed to score in five of their last seven home matches.

Kosovo v Romania

Kosovo have a good record at home recently but are hosting an in-form Romania side. With a winner hard to pick, go for goals instead with both teams having found the net in Kosovo's last six home outings.

North Macedonia v Ukraine

Ukraine drew 3-3 in a friendly with Germany last week and they should be in decent spirits against North Macedonia, who they have beaten in each of their last three meetings.

Wales v Armenia

Wales have made a lively start to qualifying with four points from a possible six, and the Dragons should have too much for an Armenia side who have lost seven of their last nine, conceding 25 goals in the process.

