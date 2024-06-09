Euro 2024
Euro 2024 top scorer predictions and best outright bets: Golden boy Mbappe has the Midas touch
Best bets, tips and predictions for the top scorer at Euro 2024, which starts with Germany vs Scotland on Friday
2022 World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe looks set to claim another golden bootCredit: Catherine Steenkeste
When does Euro 2024 start?
Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday June 14 at 8pm when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich.
Euro 2024 top scorer predictions & best bets
Kylian Mbappe
2pts 5-1 Hills
Kai Havertz
1pt each-way 33-1 bet365, Coral, Lads
