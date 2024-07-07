Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 semi-finals betting offer: get £60 in free bets with William Hill

free bets

We're down to the last four teams of Euro 2024 and it's all to play for with a spot in the final on Sunday, July 14 up for grabs. 

To mark the occasion, William Hill are offering new customers a huge £60 in free bets. Games don't get much bigger than this and neither do betting offers.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
CLAIM OFFER

Click any link on this page to create an account, secure the £60 welcome bonus ahead of the semi-final games at Euro 2024.

How to claim your £60 William Hill free bets for Euro 2024 semi-finals

Here's how to claim your £60 William Hill betting offer for the semi-final stage of Euro 2024:

  1. Claim your free bets here
  2. Complete your details when prompted
  3. Add promo code T60
  4. Deposit a minimum of £10 into your account
  5. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1-2 or greater on any sportsbook (excluding virtuals)
  6. When that bet settles receive a £60 free bet

£60 Euro 2024 William Hill free bet: terms & conditions

You’ll find a complete list of the William Hill new customer offer terms and conditions on the site or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining.

  • 18+. Play Safe
  • New players only, using promo code T60
  • Valid from 13/04/2022.Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met)
  • Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry)
  • Payment methods & country restrictions apply
  • Full T&Cs apply

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

