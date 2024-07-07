- More
Euro 2024 semi-finals betting offer: get £60 in free bets with William Hill
We're down to the last four teams of Euro 2024 and it's all to play for with a spot in the final on Sunday, July 14 up for grabs.
To mark the occasion, William Hill are offering new customers a huge £60 in free bets. Games don't get much bigger than this and neither do betting offers.
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
Click any link on this page to create an account, secure the £60 welcome bonus ahead of the semi-final games at Euro 2024.
How to claim your £60 William Hill free bets for Euro 2024 semi-finals
Here's how to claim your £60 William Hill betting offer for the semi-final stage of Euro 2024:
- Claim your free bets here
- Complete your details when prompted
- Add promo code T60
- Deposit a minimum of £10 into your account
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1-2 or greater on any sportsbook (excluding virtuals)
- When that bet settles receive a £60 free bet
£60 Euro 2024 William Hill free bet: terms & conditions
You’ll find a complete list of the William Hill new customer offer terms and conditions on the site or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining.
- 18+. Play Safe
- New players only, using promo code T60
- Valid from 13/04/2022.Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met)
- Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry)
- Payment methods & country restrictions apply
- Full T&Cs apply
Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Bet £5 on the Euros quarter-finals and get £25 with Ladbrokes
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to beat Switzerland + 50-1 for Bellingham to complete one or more passes
- Best England Euro 2024 betting offers: claim up to £255 + get two 50-1 odds boosts for England vs Switzerland
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Grab £50 in free bet builder bets for Netherlands vs Türkiye
- Grab 50-1 boosted odds on England to win with Parimatch in Saturday's quarter-finals: England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 free bets
- Bet £5 on the Euros quarter-finals and get £25 with Ladbrokes
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to beat Switzerland + 50-1 for Bellingham to complete one or more passes
- Best England Euro 2024 betting offers: claim up to £255 + get two 50-1 odds boosts for England vs Switzerland
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Grab £50 in free bet builder bets for Netherlands vs Türkiye
- Grab 50-1 boosted odds on England to win with Parimatch in Saturday's quarter-finals: England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 free bets