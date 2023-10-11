Euro 2024 qualifiers betting odds and tips: Czechs can triumph in Tirana

Where to watch

Latvia v Armenia Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm

Albania v Czech Republic Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm

Best bets

Czech Republic

1pt 13-10 general

Armenia

1pt 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier predictions

Euro 2024 qualifying Group E is finely balanced with four of the five teams in with a chance of a top-two finish, including leaders Albania and second-placed Czech Republic, who face each other in a key match in Tirana.

Third-placed Moldova are the surprise package in the section and fourth-placed Poland have a lot of work to do, having lost three of their five matches.

The Czechs are the only unbeaten team in the group and should probably have a few more points on the board than they do, because they were the dominant side in draws away to Moldova (0-0) and at home to Albania (1-1).

Albania had a strong September – following up their draw away to the Czechs by winning 2-0 at home to Poland – and are well positioned to qualify for only the second time in their history.

However, they approach their crucial second meeting with the Czechs without injured centre-backs Ardian Ismajli and Marash Kumbulla and might lack the defensive strength to keep their opponents at bay.

Czech Republic must cope without key attacker Patrik Schick, who misses out through injury, but their defensive strength can lay the foundations for an away win.

Throughout qualifying the Czechs have faced just 16 shots, which is the second lowest in the competition, after England (15). Jaroslav Silhavy's side won the shot count 12 to one when the Albanians held them in Prague, but they may have better luck this week.

Armenia are in contention to qualify from Group D and can boost their chances further with a victory over basement boys Latvia in Riga.

The Armenians have taken four points on their travels and should be successful against Latvia, who have lost all five matches.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.