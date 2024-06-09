Euro 2024 Group D predictions and best bets: France fancied to pip Oranje to top spot

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday June 14 at 8pm when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

Euro 2024 Group D predictions & best bet

France-Netherlands straight forecast

2pts 13-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Euro 2024 Group D winner odds

France 4-7

Netherlands 14-5

Austria 8-1

Poland 14-1