premium

Euro 2024 Group D predictions and best bets: France fancied to pip Oranje to top spot

Best bets, tips and predictions for Group D at Euro 2024, which starts with Germany vs Scotland on Friday

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe both scored in France's 4-0 home win over the Netherlands
Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe could be a difficult duo for France's section rivals to containCredit: Jean Catuffe

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday June 14 at 8pm when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich. 

Euro 2024 Group D predictions & best bet

France-Netherlands straight forecast
2pts 13-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Euro 2024 Group D winner odds

France 4-7
Netherlands 14-5
Austria 8-1
Poland 14-1

Alex Wrigley

inEuro 2024

