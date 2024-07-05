Euro 2024 betting offer: get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Portugal vs France match with Paddy Power

Portugal play France in the second quarter-final on Friday evening and armchair fans are set for another thrilling episode from Euro 2024.

To get you in mood for one of the standout games of the tournament so far, Paddy Power have launched an exclusive betting offer for this match. You can get boosted odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored . When you factor in the goalscoring of both teams in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, then it's definitely an offer worth shouting about.

Claim 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in Portugal vs France with Paddy Power today

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 30/1 A Goal To Be Scored, Portugal v France ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Portugal v France game on Friday, July 5th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Ready to claim your free bet, enhanced odds, cashback and profit boosts? Click any link on this page to your favourite deal and create an account to claim your bonus.

How to claim your 30-1 odds boost for a goal to be scored in Portugal vs France at Euro 2024

In just a few easy steps you can get your hands on the 30-1 odds boost from Paddy Power for tonight's Portugal vs France match.

Sign up to Paddy Power through this link Click the Sign Up button on their homepage Open a new account using promo codeYFBCXF Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Portugal v France game on Friday, July 5th Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

30-1 odds boost for a goal to be scored in Portugal vs France with Paddy Power: terms & conditions

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Portugal v France game on Friday, July 5th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply .

Please gamble responsibly.

Portugal vs France preview

We have another exciting game from Germany involving two potential winners of Euro 2024. Portugal failed to impress when needing a penalty shootout to get past Slovenia in the round of 16 on Monday, with Cristiano Ronaldo cutting a frustrated but relieved figure at full-time. Much better is required from the Portuguese.

France were also last in action on Monday when they edged out Belgium 1-0, but Les Bleus needed a late own goal to progress after another unconvincing performance. They found the Belgians to be determined opponents and took their time to break them down. France must be much more clinical in the final third on Friday.

Why bet on the 2024 Euros with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power market-leading odds

Paddy Power consistently offers some of the best prices on bets across the board. A quick comparison using any reputable betting odds comparison tool will often show that Paddy Power leads the market, particularly for key matches and events. This ensures that you're getting great value every time you place a bet.





Paddy Power promotions and specials

At Paddy Power, you can enhance your betting experience with a variety of promotions and special offers, such as profit boosts, cashback options, and enhanced odds. These deals are regularly updated and can be found under the promotions tab on both the Paddy Power website and app. Always check the latest offers to maximize your potential returns.

Euro 2024 betting FAQs

What betting offers are available for Euro 2024?

Various betting offers are available for Euro 2024, including enhanced odds, free bets, risk-free bets, and promotions on specific markets or matches.

How do I find the best Euro 2024 betting offers?

You can find the best Euro 2024 betting offers by visiting bookmakers' websites, searching for offers on Google, checking sports betting forums, or following betting-related social media accounts for updates on promotions.

What types of betting offers can I expect for Euro 2024?

Betting promotions for Euro 2024 may include enhanced odds on tournament winners, top goalscorers, or specific match outcomes, as well as free bet offers and cashback promotions.

Are there any special offers for new customers during Euro 2024?

Yes, many bookmakers offer special promotions for new customers during Euro 2024, such as welcome bonuses or enhanced odds for first-time bets.

Can existing customers also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, existing customers can also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers, as bookmakers often provide promotions for both new and existing users throughout the tournament.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.