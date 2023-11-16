England v Malta Euro 2024 qualifier predictions, betting odds & tips: Three Lions can cruise to another victory

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the England v Malta match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch England v Malta

You can watch England v Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifier on November 17th, live on Channel 4 at 7.45pm on Friday.

Match prediction & best bet

England to win 4-0

1pt 9-2 general

England v Malta odds

England 1-66

Malta 125-1

Draw 35-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

England v Malta team news

England

Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Callum Wilson, Lewis Dunk and Levi Colwill have withdrawn from the squad because of injury. John Stones, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw are also sidelined.

Malta

Teddy Teuma and Jodi Jones have recovered from injuries which ruled them out of last month’s qualifiers.

England v Malta predictions

England's last two meetings with Malta have produced 4-0 victories for the Three Lions and there is a good chance that Gareth Southgate's men can repeat the trick in Friday's meeting at Wembley.

The Three Lions have already booked safe passage to next summer's Euro 2024 finals, meaning Southgate has the opportunity to experiment in this week's final two qualifiers as he continues to plot a route to major championship glory in Germany.

The vast majority of players in Southgate's squad will feature against Malta and North Macedonia, but the Three Lions boss will be eager for the strong levels of performance the Three Lions have show for much of qualifying to be maintained.

With Jude Bellingham and John Stones among a sizeable injured contingent, there will be at least two changes from the team which started last month's 3-1 success at home to Italy.

But Southgate has plenty of quality to choose from and there is especially warm competition in attacking areas, with Bukayo Saka returning to the squad and in-form quintet Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Jarrod Bowen eager to build on their excellent performances at club level.

Malta are guaranteed a tough game and will be pleased to welcome back key duo Teddy Teuma and Jodi Jones, who were injured for last month's defeats to Italy (0-4) and Ukraine (1-3).

The Maltese have lost all of their seven Group C fixtures, scoring just two goals, and have never scored a competitive goal against England in five attempts.

They are unlikely to find the net at Wembley, where their primary objective is likely to be damage limitation.

Michele Marcolini's side have achieved some respectable results, including a 2-0 loss at home to Italy, but they were beaten 4-0 by England in June, conceding the first three goals inside the opening 31 minutes.

Malta have lost their last 16 European Championship qualifiers and an England rout cannot be ruled out at Wembley, although it is worth considering that Malta have not conceded more than four goals in any of their last 19 fixtures.

From a statistical perspective there could be grounds for backing under 4.5 England goals at 4-5, but a more profitable option could be to plump for a 4-0 home win at tempting odds.

Key stat

Malta haven't conceded more than four goals in a match since November 2021.

Probable teams

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Kane, Rashford.

Malta (5-3-2): Bonello; J Mbong, S Borg, Pepe, J Borg, Camenzuli; Yankam, Guillaumier, Teuma; P Mbong, Jones.

