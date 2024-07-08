England Euro 2024 free bet: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to win vs Netherlands from Parimatch

Parimatch Euro 2024 betting offer: Get 50-1 on England to beat Netherlands

Parimatch is presenting an exciting offer for new customers in anticipation of the Euro 2024 semi-finals: bet on England to beat the Netherlands with enhanced odds of 50-1 . This promotion provides a great opportunity to maximize your returns with a modest stake as England competes in this crucial match.

Wide range of in-play options Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Netherlands. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 08/07/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 10/07/2024. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

To qualify, simply create an account with Parimatch, opt-in to the promotion , and place your bet on England to win against the Netherlands. If England wins, your bet will be paid out at the normal odds, and the extra amount will be credited in free bets, bringing your total returns up to the enhanced odds of 50/1.

This offer is available for a limited time, from 14:00 UK time on Monday, 8th July 2024, until 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, 10th July 2024. Make sure to place your bet within this period to take advantage of this special offer and enhance your Euro 2024 betting experience with Parimatch.

Steps to claim your 50-1 Euro semi-final free bet from Parimatch for England to beat Netherlands

Create an Account: . Opt-in to the Promotion: Ensure you opt-in to the Euro 2024 promotion. Deposit Funds: Make a deposit via debit card or Apple Pay. Place Your Bet: Place a bet at the normal price on England to win against the Netherlands in the Match Betting - 90 mins market.

Euro 2024 semi-final betting offer get 50-1 on England to beat Netherlands - terms & conditions

Available to new customers only.

Each customer can only receive one welcome offer across Parimatch sports and casino offers.

Minimum deposit: £5.

Promotion Period:

The offer is available from 14:00 UK time on Monday, 8th July 2024, until 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, 10th July 2024.

Qualifying Bet:

Place a bet on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Netherlands at odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater.

Maximum stake for enhanced odds: £1.

If the bet wins, the normal price will be paid in cash, and the extra amount will be credited in free bets.

Free Bets:

Can be used on any sports market unless stated otherwise.

Must be placed at combined odds of 2.00 or greater.

Cannot be used on virtual sports.

Must be used within 7 days of being credited.

Bets placed with free bets will only return profit exceeding the stake.

Wagering Requirements:

There are no wagering requirements for this promotion.

Restrictions:

Void bets, BetBoosts, Special Markets, Enhanced Accas, and bets placed with Bonus Funds do not qualify.

Deposits must be made via card payments or Apple Pay.

Qualifying bets that are cashed out or partially cashed out do not qualify.

Reasons to bet with Parimatch for Euro 2024:

Competitive Euro 2024 Odds: Parimatch offers some of the best odds available for Euro 2024 matches, ensuring you get great value for your bets. Generous Welcome Offers: New customers can benefit from generous welcome promotions like the 50/1 enhanced odds on England to beat the Netherlands, maximizing your betting potential. User-Friendly Platform: The Parimatch platform is designed for ease of use, with a seamless interface that makes betting on Euro 2024 simple and enjoyable. Comprehensive Market Coverage: Parimatch provides extensive betting options for Euro 2024, including match outcomes, player performances, and in-play betting. Secure and Reliable: Parimatch prioritizes user security with advanced measures to protect your personal and financial information, offering a safe betting environment. Excellent Customer Support: Parimatch’s responsive customer support team is available to assist with any questions or issues, ensuring a smooth betting experience.

