Denmark vs England prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet if Kane starts

Sky Bet are offering £50 in free bets if Harry Kane starts. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Denmark vs England

You can watch Denmark vs England in the Euro 2024 Group C match at 5pm on Thursday June 20th, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

England

2pts 7-10 Betfair, Hills

England triumphed 1-0 over Serbia without playing at their best and they can pass what looks like an easier test against Denmark, who are under pressure after their 1-1 draw with Slovenia.

You can bet on Harry Kane to start against Denmark here and get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet

Denmark vs England odds

Denmark 9-2

England 7-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 Kane To Start. Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

You can bet on Denmark vs England here and get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet if Harry Kane starts.

Denmark vs England predictions

England were far from convincing in Sunday's 1-0 success over Serbia but they are exactly where they want to be in Group C and can strengthen their position with a win over Denmark.

Successful starts have been common for the Three Lions at major tournaments although they have often failed to back them up.

Gareth Southgate's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland in their second match at Euro 2020 and played out a goalless draw with the USA in the 2022 World Cup.

However, they will be anxious to kick on at Euro 2024 and have a massive incentive because they would top their group with a game to spare if they win this one and Slovenia fail to overcome Serbia in Munich.

Denmark are in a trickier position after being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Slovenia at the weekend.

They will be more aware than most about the possibilities of recovering from a slow start after their experience at Euro 2020, when they lost the opening two matches before going on to reach the semi-finals.

But the Danes have gone five games without a victory at major tournaments and the start of that run was when they suffered a 2-1 extra-time loss to England at Wembley three summers ago.

Denmark's remarkable run at Euro 2020 was achieved without the help of Christian Eriksen after the player collapsed in the opening game.

This time they have their long-term talisman on board and he came to the party straight away with a superbly taken 17th-minute goal against Slovenia.

Kasper Hjulmand's side would have hoped to build on that bright start and had chances to extend their lead in a largely dominant first half. But they were pushed back after the break and could have no real complaints over the final outcome.

It leaves the Danes in a similar position to where they were at the 2022 World Cup after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia.

They failed to respond in Qatar, losing to France and Australia, and could be set for a similar scenario this summer because their toughest games are yet to come.

England are always held to high standards and would have wanted to have more control in the second half against Serbia.

But they started very strongly and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was largely well protected with Serbia registering only one shot on target.

There will be plenty of attention on Harry Kane and Phil Foden, who have plenty of room for improvement, but Jude Bellingham was outstanding and centre-backs Marc Guehi and John Stones forged an effective partnership.

England will need to improve when they run into one of the tournament's genuine contenders but Denmark are unlikely to offer a sterner test than Serbia and they could be edged aside with a degree of comfort.

Key stat

Denmark have not won any of their last five matches at major tournaments

Denmark vs England team news

Denmark

No injuries are reported and Rasmus Hojlund should continue to spearhead the attack despite failing to score at the weekend.

England

Luke Shaw is building up his fitness but he is unlikely to be risked from the start.

Probable teams

Denmark (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christiansen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, V Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Inside info

Denmark

Star man Rasmus Hojlund

Top scorer Christian Eriksen

Penalty taker Christian Eriksen

Card magnet Morten Hjulmand

Assist ace Christian Eriksen

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

England

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Declan Rice

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Match info

Fifa rankings

Denmark (21), England (4)

Venue

Waldstadion, Frankfurt

Weather

Light rain, 23C

Grab £50 in free bets with Sky Bet when you bet on Harry Kane to start in Denmark vs England

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £1 on Harry Kane to start against Denmark.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Sky Bet free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet on Denmark vs England at Euro 2024.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and sign up via the 50-1 Harry Kane to start - Denmark vs England promotion.

through this link Deposit a minimum £5 via debit card or Apple pay.

Place a minimum of £1 as their first bet on Harry Kane to start against Denmark at enhanced odds of 50-1.

Receive five £10 bet tokens to use on any football market.

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only.

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must place a bet of £1 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Winnings paid out in the form of five £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets only redeemable on football markets and are non-withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Free bets exclude virtuals and are non-withdraable.

For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply and can be found here .

here 18+ . For more info visit gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.