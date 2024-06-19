- More
Denmark vs England prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet if Kane starts
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Denmark vs England. Plus a £50 Sky Bet free bet offer
Where to watch Denmark vs England
You can watch Denmark vs England in the Euro 2024 Group C match at 5pm on Thursday June 20th, live on BBC One.
Match prediction & best bet
England
2pts 7-10 Betfair, Hills
England triumphed 1-0 over Serbia without playing at their best and they can pass what looks like an easier test against Denmark, who are under pressure after their 1-1 draw with Slovenia.
Denmark vs England odds
Denmark 9-2
England 7-10
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Denmark vs England predictions
England were far from convincing in Sunday's 1-0 success over Serbia but they are exactly where they want to be in Group C and can strengthen their position with a win over Denmark.
Successful starts have been common for the Three Lions at major tournaments although they have often failed to back them up.
Gareth Southgate's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland in their second match at Euro 2020 and played out a goalless draw with the USA in the 2022 World Cup.
However, they will be anxious to kick on at Euro 2024 and have a massive incentive because they would top their group with a game to spare if they win this one and Slovenia fail to overcome Serbia in Munich.
Denmark are in a trickier position after being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Slovenia at the weekend.
They will be more aware than most about the possibilities of recovering from a slow start after their experience at Euro 2020, when they lost the opening two matches before going on to reach the semi-finals.
But the Danes have gone five games without a victory at major tournaments and the start of that run was when they suffered a 2-1 extra-time loss to England at Wembley three summers ago.
Denmark's remarkable run at Euro 2020 was achieved without the help of Christian Eriksen after the player collapsed in the opening game.
This time they have their long-term talisman on board and he came to the party straight away with a superbly taken 17th-minute goal against Slovenia.
Kasper Hjulmand's side would have hoped to build on that bright start and had chances to extend their lead in a largely dominant first half. But they were pushed back after the break and could have no real complaints over the final outcome.
It leaves the Danes in a similar position to where they were at the 2022 World Cup after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia.
They failed to respond in Qatar, losing to France and Australia, and could be set for a similar scenario this summer because their toughest games are yet to come.
England are always held to high standards and would have wanted to have more control in the second half against Serbia.
But they started very strongly and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was largely well protected with Serbia registering only one shot on target.
There will be plenty of attention on Harry Kane and Phil Foden, who have plenty of room for improvement, but Jude Bellingham was outstanding and centre-backs Marc Guehi and John Stones forged an effective partnership.
England will need to improve when they run into one of the tournament's genuine contenders but Denmark are unlikely to offer a sterner test than Serbia and they could be edged aside with a degree of comfort.
Key stat
Denmark have not won any of their last five matches at major tournaments
Denmark vs England team news
Denmark
No injuries are reported and Rasmus Hojlund should continue to spearhead the attack despite failing to score at the weekend.
England
Luke Shaw is building up his fitness but he is unlikely to be risked from the start.
Probable teams
Denmark (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christiansen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, V Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.
England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.
Inside info
Denmark
Star man Rasmus Hojlund
Top scorer Christian Eriksen
Penalty taker Christian Eriksen
Card magnet Morten Hjulmand
Assist ace Christian Eriksen
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
England
Star man Jude Bellingham
Top scorer Harry Kane
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Card magnet Declan Rice
Assist ace Phil Foden
Set-piece aerial threat John Stones
Match info
Fifa rankings
Denmark (21), England (4)
Venue
Waldstadion, Frankfurt
Weather
Light rain, 23C
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
