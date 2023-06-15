Denmark v Northern Ireland predictions and odds: Danes could be heading for pain

Where to watch Denmark v Northern Ireland

Best bet

Northern Ireland or draw double chance

1pt 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Denmark v Northern Ireland odds

Denmark 3-10

Northern Ireland 12-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Denmark v Northern Ireland predictions

Denmark are 3-10 to beat Northern Ireland in Copenhagen and that looks a seriously short price.

The Danes were well fancied to go well in last year's World Cup in Qatar, but they failed to live up to expectations and still look an overrated outfit.

The Red and Whites failed to win a single match in Qatar. They were beaten by France and Australia and could pick up only a point against Tunisia.

Kasper Hjulmand’s men recorded a 3-1 victory over Finland in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier in March, but that wasn’t an entirely convincing triumph and the Danes were then beaten 3-2 in Kazakhstan.

Northern Ireland have injury concerns for the Copenhagen trip, with Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Conor Washington, Corry Evans and Shane Ferguson among their absentees. But the Green and White Army are a resolute bunch and they can still call on the experience of Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair.

Michael O'Neill’s side were beaten 1-0 by Finland last time out, but they won the shot and corner count in that contest and could be tougher to crack than the prices suggest.

