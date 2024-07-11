Dan Childs: Fan power is turbo-charging England's challenge

England's journey to the Euro 2024 final has been far from plain sailing but the connection between manager, players and fans was as strong as ever in the aftermath of Wednesday's 2-1 semi-final success over the Netherlands.

And that renewed sense of togetherness should lift the team and nation as the Three Lions prepare on Spain in Sunday's momentous meeting in Berlin.

Where Sunday's final will leave Gareth Southgate is a question that's just as intriguing as trying to pinpoint the winners.

The England manager took time out to consider his future after defeat to France in the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup, and Ladbrokes go just 1-2 that Sunday's final is his last game in charge of England, while it's 6-4 that he stays on for at least one more match.

England are narrow underdogs at 6-5 to lift the trophy and 5-2 to in in 90 minutes, while Spain, who have won five of their six matches without the need for extra time, are 8-11 to win the tournament.

One thing for certain is that Southgate and his team will have huge support behind them, and while the importance of that is sometimes overlooked in a betting context, it can have a massive impact on any team.

Host nation Germany seemed to be an unstoppable force until succumbing 2-1 to Spain in the quarter-finals, while Turkey, another extremely well-supported outfit, surpassed expectations by reaching the final eight for only the third time in their history.

England are followed by large numbers of fans wherever they go, but they were not being given much to shout about in the early stages of the tournament.

The Three Lions served up a series of unbalanced, underwhelming performances in the group stages, prompting a chorus of boos and affording a few idiots the excuse to launch beer cups at the under-fire manager.

It goes without saying that the reaction of those spectators was over the top, but the general sense of frustration with the football being played was understandable.

The lowest point was yet to come as England were seemingly on the brink of a round-of-16 elimination and Southgate heading for an uncertain future as the Three Lions struggled to come from behind against unfancied Slovakia.

Southgate stubbornly refused to turn to his bench and the game seemed to be up when he chucked on Ivan Toney in the 94th minute.

Even Southgate later admitted that Toney was angered by the lateness of his introduction but the game soon changed on a superb swing of Jude Bellingham's right boot and Toney's moment came not long after with his headed assist for Harry Kane's extra-time winner.

While the Slovakia game was won despite a generally poor performance and the indecisiveness of Southgate, the experiences against Switzerland and the Netherlands were much more positive.

Southgate's shape change - from a back four to a three – worked against the Swiss, and his triple substitution, while perhaps later than it should have been, undoubtedly made a difference as England equalised through Bukayo Saka and went on to win on penalties.

The England's manager's stock was back on the rise and he did an even better job against the Netherlands.

Southgate's starting line-up against the Oranje performed well in a largely dominant first half but he rightly seized the opportunity to introduce Luke Shaw for Kieran Trippier at half-time, providing the extra left-sided balance which England have craved.

Then he made a match-winning call with the double substitution of Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins for Phil Foden and Harry Kane.

Taking off Foden, who was having his best game of the tournament, and Kane, England's all-time top scorer, were bold moves and they injected the extra energy which the team so badly needed.

Palmer and Watkins combined superbly to give England a well-deserved victory and the players and the manager were rightly serenaded long after the final whistle.

A lot has been said about England's players growing into the tournament but the same could be said of Southgate, who continues to learn in his eighth year in the job.

The England manager seems to be getting more decisive by the day and, given the depth of England's resources, that can only be a good sign with such a massive match on the horizon.

