Bet builder tips and predictions for Spain vs France: Get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Where to watch

BBC One, 8pm Tuesday

Spain vs France bet builder tips

Both teams to score

Kylian Mbappe to have over 2.5 shots

Jesus Navas to be booked

Both teams to score

No goalscorer has been a winning bet in five of France's last six internationals but Les Bleus look set for a more entertaining contest against dynamic Euro 2024 semi-final opponents Spain.

La Roja, who have scored a tournament-high 11 goals in five games, should be far more proactive than France's first two knockout opponents, Belgium and Portugal.

Spain beat Georgia 4-1 in the last 16 and saw off Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a dramatic quarter-final that was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The last meeting between these teams was in October 2021, when France beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final and Didier Deschamps' men are capable of rising to the big occasion.

Only Spain (102) and Germany (94) have had more shots than France's 89 at this tournament and La Roja's positive approach could lead to opportunities for the French forwards to end their frustrating run in front of goal.

Kylian Mbappe to have over 2.5 shots

Kylian Mbappe had six of France's 12 shots in their 2021 Nations League triumph over Spain, scoring the winner in the 80th minute, and he is worth backing to have at least three attempts at goal.

The French skipper has had a tough tournament, breaking his nose in the opening game against Austria, but he had five shots on target on his return to action against Poland on matchday three.

In four appearances at these Euros he has racked up four, six, five and five shots, despite playing in a struggling team, and he averaged 4.1 shots per game in Ligue 1 and 4.3 in the Champions League during his final season with Paris St-Germain.

Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug had six attempts against Spain after coming on as a 57th-minute substitute and Mbappe is unlikely to be stifled by a depleted Spanish defence.

Jesus Navas to be booked

One key semi-final battle is down the French left flank where Mbappe is likely to target veteran Spain right-back Jesus Navas.

With Dani Carvajal suspended, the 38-year-old Navas could be in the firing line against the speedy Mbappe and attack-minded France left-back Theo Hernandez.

Navas received six yellow cards and one red in 25 La Liga starts for Sevilla in 2023-24 and was also cautioned against PSV Eindhoven in one of his three Champions League starts.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bet builders. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 GMT on 01/04/2025.

Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets.

You’ll receive a total of £50 in bet builder bets which will be valid for 90 days.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Free Bets’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

To use your bet builder bets, add the selections to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.

If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion - Apple Pay is acceptable.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

