Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Jude Bellingham to complete a pass . New customers can grab that offer here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch

BBC One, 5pm on Saturday

England vs Switzerland bet builder tips

Switzerland to win

Dan Ndoye to score or assist

Jude Bellingham to be carded

25-1 with Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 - Bellingham To Make 1+ Pass, England v Switzerland ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. Min/max Stake £1. Free Bets Credited on Top of Winnings Within 72 Hours. First Single & E/w Bet Only. 5 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included in Returns. Free Bets Exclude Virtuals. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&cs Apply.

Click to get 50-1 on Jude Bellingham to complete a pass with Sky Bet.

Switzerland to win

Switzerland have gone 13 games without success against England since winning 2-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier in May 1981, but they are approaching this Euro 2024 quarter-final with lots of confidence and are overpriced to prevail without needing extra-time.

There was not much talk of the Swiss in the build-up to Euro 2024 but they opened up with a superb 3-1 triumph over Hungary and have continued to impress.

Murat Yakan's side finished a strong second to Germany in Group A and delivered their best performance of the tournament when easing to a 2-0 victory over Italy in the round of 16.

By reaching the last eight they have surpassed expectations but there is every chance of them going at least one step further.

England have limped through despite failing to impress in any of their matches. Gareth Southgate has shown no signs of getting to grips with his team's multiple shortcomings and it seems increasingly unlikely that he will solve the puzzle.

England got out of jail against Slovakia with a moment of Jude Bellingham brilliance but their fortune may be about to run out.

Dan Ndoye to score or assist

The Swiss have impressed in a collective sense but they have had some outstanding individuals including Dan Ndoye who could play a match-winning role against England.

Ndoye had his best game of the tournament in the 1-1 draw against Germany when he scored once and almost added a second.

The Bologna man's pace and movement should cause England problems and it would be no major surprise is he popped up with a goal or an assist.

Jude Bellingham to be carded

Jude Bellingham has provided England's best two moments of the tournament with his goals against Serbia and Slovakia but he has also been getting frustrated by his team's struggles and could lose his cool.

The 21-year-old has been fouled nine times at Euro 2024 and has been generally well behaved in response. However, he was cautioned against Slovakia last weekend and may pick up another card in Dusseldorf.

Get 50-1 with Sky Bet if Jude Bellingham completes a pass in England vs Switzerland.

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering odds of 50-1 when you bet £1 on Jude Bellingham to make a pass against Switzerland.

Here is how you can claim this 50-1 Sky Bet free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet on England vs Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and sign up via the 50-1 Jude Bellingham - England vs Switzerland promotion.

through this link Deposit a minimum £5 via debit card or Apple pay.

Place a bet of £1 on Bellingham to make 1+ pass. England vs Switzerland at enhanced odds of 50/1.

If the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as 5 x £10 bet tokens, (the Free Bets).

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only.

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must place a bet of £1 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Winnings paid out in the form of five £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets only redeemable on football markets and are non-withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Free bets exclude virtuals and are non-withdrawable.

For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply and can be found here .

here 18+ . For more info visit gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.