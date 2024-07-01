Austria vs Turkey prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Austria vs Turkey. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Austria vs Turkey

You can watch Austria vs Turkey in the last 16 at Euro 2024 at 8pm on Tuesday, July 2, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Austria-Austria double result

2pts 11-5 bet365, BoyleSports

The Group D winners have blasted out of the blocks in recent matches and can take charge early on against a Turkey side missing suspended skipper Hakan Calhanoglu

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 40/1 England to Win, England v Slovenia ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

You can bet on Austria vs Turkey here and get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Austria vs Turkey odds

90 minutes

Austria Evs

Turkey 100-30

Draw 12-5

To qualify

Austria 40-85

Turkey 7-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Austria vs Turkey predictions

Turkey's tumultuous Group F game against the Czech Republic suggests they will not go down without a fight but their incident-packed Euro 2024 campaign is expected to end against Austria.

A record 16 yellow cards and two reds were shown as the Turks beat the Czechs in their group-stage finale and they will be missing suspended captain Hakan Calhanoglu and centre-back Samet Akaydin for Tuesday's last-16 clash in Leipzig.

Turkey needed a late winner from striker Cenk Tosun, despite playing against ten men for more than 70 minutes, and it may not take long for Austria to take charge of the knockout tie.

Austria boss Ralf Rangnick will be in familiar surroundings, having worked at RB Leipzig as manager and director of football.

He reportedly turned down the Bayern Munich job to focus on Austria's Euro 2024 campaign and that decision has been vindicated by his side's stirring group-stage performances.

Austria were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to France in their opening fixture in Group D but they bounced back impressively, beating Poland 3-1 and the Netherlands 3-2.

A ninth-minute header from Gernot Trauner put them ahead in the ninth minute against the Poles while Dutch winger Donyell Malen gave Austria the lead with a sixth-minute own goal on matchday three.

Fast starts have been a feature of Austria's success under Rangnick. They scored in the first minute of March's 2-0 friendly win over Slovakia, were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes against Serbia on June 4 and took a fifth-minute lead against Switzerland in their final friendly before the Euros.

Austria also flew out of the traps in their 6-1 friendly rout of Turkey in March, when they scored in the second minute and led 2-1 at half-time.

A repeat of that scoreline is unlikely but backing Austria to be ahead at half-time and full-time appeals given Turkey's defensive issues at this tournament.

Vincenzo Montella's men beat Georgia 3-1 in their opening game thanks to a couple of stunning individual strikes from Mert Muldur and Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.

They were blown away by Portugal on matchday two, losing 3-0 and conceding twice in the first 30 minutes, including a shambolic own goal from defender Akaydin.

A clean sheet eluded them against the ten-man Czechs, who had seven shots on target to Turkey's five, and Austria's intense tempo could prove too much for their opponents.

A Dutch defence featuring Virgil van Dijk struggled against an Austria side inspired by Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who scored an 80th-minute winner and had a later effort ruled out for offside.

Austria were good value for their 3-2 win, as the Dutch scored with both of their shots on target, and they look worthy favourites to eliminate Turkey.

Key stat

Austria have scored in the first ten minutes in six of their last seven matches

Austria vs Turkey team news

Austria

Patrick Wimmer is suspended so midfielder Christoph Baumgartner should return to the starting 11.

Turkey

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin are suspended but centre-back Abdulkerim Bardakci returns from a one-match ban. Mert Gunok (knee) should be fit to start in goal.

Probable teams

Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Kokcu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Inside info

Austria

Star man Christoph Baumgartner

Top scorer Marko Arnautovic

Penalty taker Marcel Sabitzer

Card magnet Stefan Posch

Assist ace Christoph Baumgartner

Set-piece aerial threat Kevin Danso

Turkey

Star man Arda Guler

Top scorer Kaan Ayhan

Penalty taker Orkun Kokcu

Card magnet Abdulkerim Bardakci

Assist ace Arda Guler

Set-piece aerial threat Mert Muldur

Match info

Fifa rankings

Austria 25, Turkey 42

Venue

Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig

Weather

Cloudy, 18C

Austria vs Turkey b et builder predictions

Austria to win

The Group D winners should be backed to claim a ninth victory in 11 internationals against depleted Turkey

Marcel Sabitzer to have over 1.5 shots

The Austria midfielder is relishing his attacking role for the national team and had eight shots in the wins over Poland and the Netherlands

Abdulkerim Bardakci to be shown a card

The centre-back was booked in Turkey's first two group matches and should be put under pressure by in-form Austria

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Grab £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power when you bet on Austria vs Turkey

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet £10 on Austria vs Turkey.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Paddy Power bet builder offer when you place a qualifying bet Austria vs Turkey at Euro 2024.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link to sign up using promo code YSKASP .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of 1-2 (1.50) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bet builders. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 GMT on 01/04/2025.

Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets.

You’ll receive a total of £50 in bet builder bets which will be valid for 90 days.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Free Bets’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

To use your bet builder bets, add the selections to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.

If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion - Apple Pay is acceptable.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.