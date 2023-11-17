Armenia v Wales Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips: Welsh can extend winning run

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Armenia v Wales match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Armenia v Wales

You can watch Armenia v Wales in the Euro 2024 qualifier on November 18th, live on Viaplay Sports 1 and S4C at 2pm on Saturday.

Match prediction & best bet

Wales

1pt 19-20 Coral

Armenia v Wales odds

Armenia 10-3

Wales 19-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Armenia v Wales team news

Armenia

Boca Juniors forward Norberto Briasco has been overlooked after failing to score in 16 internationals.

Wales

Joe Morrell is available after a two-match suspension while Brennan Johnson returns to the squad after missing October's fixtures with a thigh strain. Captain Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined.

Armenia v Wales predictions

Wales are just two wins away from qualifying for a third successive European Championship finals after a rousing home success over Croatia last month.

The Dragons were on the brink prior to their meeting with the Croats, knowing that defeat would have ended their chances of automatic qualification for Euro 2024.

But they rose to the challenge with a 2-1 success in Cardiff and victories over Armenia and group leaders Turkey this week will confirm their place at next summer's finals.

It's not quite win or bust for Wales, though. As long as they match Croatia's points haul over the final pair of fixtures they will qualify by virtue of a superior head-to-head record over Croatia. And even if Croatia pip them to second there is a strong possibility that the Dragons will be parachuted into the playoffs based on their Nations League performance if they finish third because most of the nations above them on that competition's ladder are likely to have qualified automatically for the finals.

But Robert Page will be still anxious to seal the deal at the earliest opportunity and there is every reason for them to approach Saturday's trip to Armenia with confidence.

Armenia, who themselves are not out of qualification reckoning, were 4-2 winners at the Cardiff City Stadium in June and they reached the halfway stage of qualifying in third place with seven points from four games.

However, Oleksandr Petrakov’s side have suffered back-to-back losses at home to Croatia and away to Latvia, leaving them in a precarious position.

Only victories over Wales and Croatia would give Armenia hope of progressing, but their recent performances suggest that they are unlikely to succeed in that endeavour.

And while Armenia seem to be regressing, Wales have grown into the campaign.

Page's side got back in track with a 2-0 September success in Latvia and last month's 2-1 victory over Croatia was a huge moment in their qualification bid.

Succeeding without Gareth Bale after his retirement was never going to be easy, but Harry Wilson stepped up to the plate against Croatia with two goals and there are other Welsh players capable of providing match-winning turns.

Brennan Johnson returns to the Dragons' squad after a hamstring injury and his pace will be a crucial asset against an Armenia side who may feel compelled to push forward in front of an expectant home crowd.

The Armenians have succumbed to the pressure in recent crunch encounters and their lack of belief could be seized upon by the more experienced Welsh, who can take the three points and move one step closer to another major tournament.

Key stat

Wales have won their last three matches.

Probable teams

Armenia (3-4-3): Cancarevic; Harutyunyan, Haroyan, Mkrtchyan; Dashyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Tiknizyan; Zelarayan, Ranos, Sevikyan.

Wales (3-4-3): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, James, Ampadu, N Williams; Wilson, Moore, Johnson.

