England Women v Portugal Women predictions and odds: Lionesses should ease to World Cup warm-up win

Where to watch England Women v Portugal Women

ITV, 3.15pm Saturday

Best bet

England Women to win 3-0

1pt 11-2 general

England Women v Portugal Women predictions

England Women suffered a rare defeat in their last international friendly, losing 2-0 to Australia at Brentford's Community Stadium in April, but they should brush aside Portugal in their final World Cup warm-up game on Saturday.

The loss to the Matildas ended a 30-match unbeaten sequence for the Lionesses, including last summer's European Championship triumph, and England are second-favourites behind the USA to be crowned world champions in Australia and New Zealand.

England are missing several key players from their Euro 2022 success as Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby are injured and Jill Scott and Ellen White have retired.

However, they have plenty of attacking talent in their squad including Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly, who played at left-back in the Euros but won the Golden Boot in this season's Women's Super League, scoring 22 goals in 22 appearances.

Portugal conceded ten goals in three games at the Euros, crashing out in the group stage, and backing a 3-0 England win appeals in the correct-score market.

