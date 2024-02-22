England Women v Austria Women predictions and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Friday's friendly between England Women and Austria Women in Cadiz
Where to watch
ITV1, 7.45pm Friday
Best bets
England to win & under 3.5 goals
2pts 5-4 bet365
England Women v Austria Women predictions
England's hopes of making the Women's Nations League finals were dashed in December, so Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman will be seeking a response from her players when they face Austria in a friendly in Cadiz on Friday.
The Lionesses would have expected to be in the last four of the Nations League this week but, despite thrashing Scotland 6-0 in December, two late goals from the Netherlands in their game with Belgium denied England top spot in Group A1.
That also brought an end to Team GB's hopes of featuring at the Paris Olympics this summer and Wiegman insists her side are now building towards the defence of their European Championship title next year.
But it has not been plain sailing for the Lionesses since losing the Women's World Cup final in August. England have been beaten by the Netherlands and Belgium since losing to Spain in Sydney, while they have scored more than twice in only two of their last six games.
Wiegman looks unsure of her best option through the middle, with Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly and Lauren Hemp all available, and Austria know how to keep things tight, having restricted England to a 1-0 win at Euro 2022, so back a narrow Lionesses success.
France face Germany and Spain take on the Netherlands in the Women's Nations League semi-finals at 8pm on Friday. The winners will meet in the final on Wednesday, February 28.
Published on 22 February 2024
Last updated 12:55, 22 February 2024
