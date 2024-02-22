Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race46 MINS
13:53 ThurlesHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race46 MINS
13:53 ThurlesHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

England Women v Austria Women predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Friday's friendly between England Women and Austria Women in Cadiz

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses can see off Austria
Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses can see off AustriaCredit: Naomi Baker - The FA

Where to watch

ITV1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bets

England to win & under 3.5 goals
2pts 5-4 bet365

Image link

England Women v Austria Women predictions

England's hopes of making the Women's Nations League finals were dashed in December, so Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman will be seeking a response from her players when they face Austria in a friendly in Cadiz on Friday.

The Lionesses would have expected to be in the last four of the Nations League this week but, despite thrashing Scotland 6-0 in December, two late goals from the Netherlands in their game with Belgium denied England top spot in Group A1.

That also brought an end to Team GB's hopes of featuring at the Paris Olympics this summer and Wiegman insists her side are now building towards the defence of their European Championship title next year.

But it has not been plain sailing for the Lionesses since losing the Women's World Cup final in August. England have been beaten by the Netherlands and Belgium since losing to Spain in Sydney, while they have scored more than twice in only two of their last six games.

Wiegman looks unsure of her best option through the middle, with Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly and Lauren Hemp all available, and Austria know how to keep things tight, having restricted England to a 1-0 win at Euro 2022, so back a narrow Lionesses success.

France face Germany and Spain take on the Netherlands in the Women's Nations League semi-finals at 8pm on Friday. The winners will meet in the final on Wednesday, February 28.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 22 February 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 12:55, 22 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFootball tips
more inBetting offers
more inFootball tips
more inBetting offers