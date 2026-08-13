Wolves vs Blackburn predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Wolves vs Blackburn kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, August 14

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Molineux, Wolverhampton

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

The Championship season kicks off at Molineux where relegated Wolves are warm favourites to secure maximum points against Blackburn.

Wolves are aiming for a bright start under their Portuguese manager Cesar Peixoto while Blackburn have appointed veteran tactician Tony Mowbray, who has agreed to a second spell in the Ewood Park hotseat.

Wolves vs Blackburn betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Wolves to win & both teams to score

1pt 12-5 bet365

Best player bet

Adam Armstrong to score at any time

7-5 Paddy Power

Wolves vs Blackburn preview

Wolves have been preparing for Championship football since the start of the year and they can get off to a strong start in their opening fixture at home to Blackburn.

Last season was a horrible experience for the Old Gold, who were winless in their opening 19 Premier League games and never looked like mounting any sort of push for survival. But there was an upside to being so poor because Wolves went into the January transfer window with a clear plan to get ready for second-tier football.

Cost-cutting measures started with the sale of Jorgen Strand Larsen, Emmanuel Agbadou and Jhon Arias, and a deal was struck with Southampton for striker Adam Armstrong, who has a proven track record in the Championship.

Wolves's rebuild continued in the summer with the addition of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, which indicated a clear strategy to add greater experience and leadership to the group. But there was a shock in store when Cesar Peixoto replaced Rob Edwards in the dugout.

Peixoto arrived from Gil Vicente, who he led to a creditable sixth place in the Portuguese top flight.

And his stated commitment to high-pressing, attacking football could be among the reasons why he was preferred to the more pragmatic Edwards.

Peixoto already has a good command of English and he got off to a solid start in last Friday's EFL Cup first round clash at home to Port Vale by masterminding a 3-0 success over the League Two side.

Returning hero Jimenez, short of match fitness after his World Cup exploits, received a warm welcome when he came off the bench, but he faces a challenge to dislodge Armstrong, who scored the first of three first-half goals against an outclassed Vale.

Peixoto expects more new arrivals in the next few weeks, but while his squad looks short of depth, it has elements of quality that would be the envy of many rivals.

Blackburn operate within tighter budget constraints but after settling on Tony Mowbray as their new manager, they are hopeful of challenging for a place in the top half.

Mowbray has said his team need to score more than 70 goals to get into the playoff reckoning and that they need to show a more ruthless edge than was the case in last Saturday's 2-1 EFL Cup triumph at Burton.

Rovers scored with two of 27 goal attempts against the Brewers and cannot expect as many sights of goals against one of the favourites for promotion.

However, they are committed to an attacking style under Mowbray and can get on the scoresheet.

Armstrong can deliver against his former employers

Blackburn faced 17 shots against Burton in the EFL Cup and their shaky defence may struggle to contain opposing centre-forward Armstrong, who looks a solid bet to find the net.

Armstrong was a Blackburn player from January 2018 to August 2021 and bagged 28 Championship goals during the 2020-21 campaign.

He struggled in the Premier League last season but should fare a lot better over the next nine months.

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Wolves vs Blackburn Bet Builder

Adam Armstrong to have a shot on target

Armstrong has proved himself at this level and should at least test the reflexes of Blackburn goalkeeper Balazs Toth.

Todd Cantwell to be carded

Cantwell was carded ten times in the Championship last season and his first booking of the 2026-27 campaign could arrive in the West Midlands

Over 2.5 goals

Both managers are attack-minded and their teams can generate a high-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Wolves vs Blackburn

♦ Wolves have scored in eight of their last nine home games

♦ Blackburn have lost six of their last ten away fixtures

♦ Both teams have scored in three of Blackburn's last four matches

♦ Blackburn's last three away games have all generated at least three goals

Wolves vs Blackburn betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Wolves 1-2 Blackburn 21-4 Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Wolves vs Blackburn team news and predicted line-ups

Wolves

Raul Jimenez made his debut as a substitute in the 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Port Vale, but is short of match fitness and could continue on the bench. Wholesale changes appear unlikely.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bentley; Trippier, Mosquera, T Gomes, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; R Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong.

Subs: Lima, Chirewa, Djiga, Jimenez, Krejci, Tchatchoua.

Blackburn

New signing Sam Morsy comes into the squad and Jayden Fevrier and Andri Gudjohnsen are hoping for starts after both scored off the bench in last Saturday's 2-1 EFL Cup success at Burton.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Toth; Alebiosu, Atcheson, McLoughlin, Pickering; Forshaw, Garrett; Morishita, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen.

Subs: Carter, Fevrier, Ohashi, Montgomery, Ribeiro, Tavares, Morsy.

Read more football tips:

Championship 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

Premier League 2026-27 title predictions, outright odds and best bets

League One 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

League Two 2026-27 predictions: title, promotion and odds

FAQs

When is Wolves vs Blackburn in the Championship?

Wolves vs Blackburn takes place on Friday, August 14th and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Wolves vs Blackburn being played?

The venue for the game is Molineux in Wolverhampton.

Where can I watch Wolves vs Blackburn?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Wolves vs Blackburn?

Wolves are 1-2 to win, Blackburn are a 21-4 chance and the draw is 31-10 with bet365.

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