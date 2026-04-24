West Brom vs Ipswich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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West Brom vs Ipswich kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, April 25

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Pre-season title favourites Ipswich have been pipped to the Championship crown by Coventry but the Tractor Boys have their fate in their own hands as they look to sew up automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Second-placed Town are level on points with Millwall but crucially have a game in hand over the Lions. However, they will be keen to put daylight between themselves and the Londoners with victory at West Brom, who were on Friday docked two points by the EFL for breaching financial regulations to leave them in 20th place, six points above the relegation zone with two games remaining.

West Brom vs Ipswich betting tips & predictions

Best bet

West Brom or draw double chance

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

West Brom vs Ipswich preview

Ipswich have established control of their destiny as they push for automatic promotion to the Premier League but they could suffer a major setback at West Brom.

A swift return to the top flight is tantalisingly close for Ipswich, who overcame another obstacle on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory at Charlton.

However, their promotion push has been a tough slog right from the start after they failed to win any of their opening four matches.

The Tractor Boys have been playing catch-up for months and first broke into the top two on Easter Monday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at home to Birmingham.

Inconsistent away results have been an ongoing problem. They have dropped points on 12 of 21 Championship road trips, and it is questionable whether the Suffolk outfit should be odds-on against a well-organised West Brom side on a nine-game unbeaten sequence.

Albion were a point above the relegation zone just two months ago when they dismissed Eric Ramsay and asked James Morrison to take over as Interim head coach.

And the change of leadership had the desired effect as Morrison oversaw a dramatic improvement in performances and results.

The Baggies moved eight points clear of the drop zone with Tuesday's superb 3-0 home victory over Watford but their buffer is back to six after they were deducted two points for breaching the EFL's financial regulations on Friday.

A point from their final two games will therefore ensure survival and they may achieve it at the first opportunity.

West Brom vs Ipswich Bet Builder

Isaac Price anytime goalscorer

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for West Brom vs Ipswich

♦ West Brom are unbeaten in their last nine matches

♦ The Baggies have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven fixtures

♦ Albion have scored the first goal in six of their last eight games

♦ West Brom have won five of their last six home matches against Ipswich

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Ipswich’s last six fixtures

West Brom vs Ipswich betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on West Brom vs Ipswich in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match:

Market Odds West Brom 27-10 Ipswich 9-10 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

West Brom vs Ipswich team news and predicted line-ups

West Brom

Changes could be kept to a minimum for Albion, who are without Jed Wallace, Mikey Johnston and Krystian Bielik.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): O'Leary; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Molumby, Diakite, Mowatt, Price; Dike, Maja.

Subs: Jimoh-Aloba, Bany, Grant, Heggebo, Gilchrist, Taylor, Bostock.

Ipswich

Ipswich head to the West Midlands without Conor Townsend, David Button, Wes Burns and Ashley Young.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Johnson; Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Nunez, Philogene; Ivan Azon.

Subs: Mehmeti, Cajuste, Neil, Clarke, Egeli, Hirst, Kipre.

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Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25

FAQs

When is West Brom vs Ipswich in the Championship?

West Brom vs Ipswich takes place on Saturday, April 25 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is West Brom vs Ipswich being played?

The venue for the game is the Hawthorns in West Bromwich.

Where can I watch West Brom vs Ipswich?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for West Brom vs Ipswich?

West Brom are 27-10 to win and Ipswich are a 9-10 chance to win at the Hawthorns. The draw is 29-10 with bet365.

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