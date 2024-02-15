West Brom v Southampton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch West Brom v Southampton

You can watch West Brom v Southampton in the Championship at 8pm on Friday February 16, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

West Brom draw no bet

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

West Brom v Southampton odds

West Brom 2-1

Southampton 11-8

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Brom v Southampton team news

West Brom

Daryl Dike has ruptured his Achilles for a second time and will be out for the rest of 2024 while Kyle Bartley was withdrawn at half-time in the 2-2 draw at Ipswich and is still missing. Matt Phillips, Martin Kelly and Josh Maja are long-term absentees and Adam Reach is a doubt. Semi Ajayi is back from the Africa Cup of Nations but returned only on Tuesday so may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Southampton

Flynn Downes, Ross Stewart, James Bree and Juan Larios are missing for the Saints.

West Brom v Southampton predictions

Southampton saw their 25-game unbeaten streak in all competitions ended at Bristol City on Tuesday and the Saints’ Championship automatic promotion hopes could suffer a further setback at playoff rivals West Brom.

Russell Martin’s side had not lost since September before their beating at Ashton Gate and that 3-1 reverse saw them lose second place to Leeds.

Southampton trail Leeds by only two points and have a game in hand, but there had been signs that the defeat to the Robins was looming.

Martin’s men found themselves 2-0 and 3-2 down at home to Huddersfield on Saturday before three late goals fired them to a 5-3 victory.

Southampton have now failed to win in six of their last ten away league games and face a tricky trip to the Hawthorns.

West Brom are fifth and a place in the playoffs looks the best they can hope for as they are 13 points adrift of Southampton.

However, home is where the heart is for the Baggies, who have won 11 of their 16 Championship clashes in front of their own fans.

One of their two home defeats came against runaway leaders Leicester but the Foxes landed the spoils with a 94th-minute winner from midfielder Harry Winks.

Carlos Corberan’s side have responded well to that December defeat, however, and have dropped only two points from their six subsequent home matches, winning five in a row.

That includes a gritty 1-0 success over Leeds and they have also defeated fourth-placed Ipswich 2-0 at home this season, so will know they have what it takes to mix it with another of the Championship’s elite.

The Albion have conceded only 11 goals in 16 home league matches, keeping nine clean sheets, and that defensive discipline should serve them well against a Saints side who have conceded six times in their last two league outings.

Key stat

Seven of West Brom’s 11 home league wins this season have been accompanied by a clean sheet.

Probable teams

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Swift, Johnston; Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Fellows, Weimann, Ajayi, Chalobah, Marshall, Pipa, Malcolm, Hall.

Southampton (4-3-3): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Rothwell, S Armstrong; A Armstrong, Adams, Fraser.

Subs: Charles, Mara, Brooks, Edozie, Sulemana, Stephens, Dibling, Meghoma.

