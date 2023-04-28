West Brom v Norwich predictions and odds: Must-win match could generate a goal glut
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for West Brom v Norwich City at the Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch West Brom v Norwich
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 7-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Hills
West Brom v Norwich odds
West Brom 23-20
Norwich 13-5
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Brom v Norwich predictions
West Brom and Norwich are both likely to fall short in the Championship playoff race but they can serve up plenty of entertainment in their Saturday evening encounter at the Hawthorns.
Both teams are theoretically contending for the top six and irrespective of results in the earlier kick-offs, the winners would retain slim hopes of extending their season.
Given the must-win nature of the occasion there should be plenty of front-foot football played, and it seems likely that both defences will be breached.
Albion's attacking options have been reduced by injuries to Daryl Dike, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips, but they have found the net in 13 of their last 14 home fixtures.
Norwich have a greater depth of attacking resources with Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah, Josh Sargent and Onel Hernandez competing for places, but they are stretched at the back due to Sam McCallum's suspension and injuries to centre-backs Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson, and they may struggle to keep a clean sheet.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in four of West Brom's last six matches
