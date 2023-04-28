West Brom v Norwich predictions and odds: Must-win match could generate a goal glut

Where to watch West Brom v Norwich

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 7-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Hills

West Brom v Norwich odds

West Brom 23-20

Norwich 13-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

West Brom v Norwich predictions

West Brom and Norwich are both likely to fall short in the Championship playoff race but they can serve up plenty of entertainment in their Saturday evening encounter at the Hawthorns.

Both teams are theoretically contending for the top six and irrespective of results in the earlier kick-offs, the winners would retain slim hopes of extending their season.

Given the must-win nature of the occasion there should be plenty of front-foot football played, and it seems likely that both defences will be breached.

Albion's attacking options have been reduced by injuries to Daryl Dike, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips, but they have found the net in 13 of their last 14 home fixtures.

Norwich have a greater depth of attacking resources with Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah, Josh Sargent and Onel Hernandez competing for places, but they are stretched at the back due to Sam McCallum's suspension and injuries to centre-backs Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson, and they may struggle to keep a clean sheet.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in four of West Brom's last six matches

Follow us on Twitter