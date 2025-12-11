West Brom vs Sheffield United predictions: Buoyant Blades can cut Albion down to size

West Brom vs Sheffield United kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, December 12

Kick-off 8pm

Venue The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football

West Brom have won only two of their last ten Championship games and they will be looking for a response when they take on in-form Sheffield United at the Hawthorns.

Albion were beaten 3-2 at Southampton on Tuesday and there was midweek disappointment for the Blades, who drew 1-1 at home to struggling Norwich after four straight league wins.

West Brom vs Sheffield United betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Sheffield United draw no bet

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Player cards

Ollie Arblaster to be shown a card

19-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Sheffield United to win 2-1

10-1 bet365

West Brom vs Sheffield United preview

Sheffield United's charge up the Championship was halted by a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich on Tuesday, but a push towards the playoffs is firmly in their sights and they can take another step forward at the expense of a West Brom side heading in the opposite direction.

Fixtures are coming thick and fast and the busy schedule has drawn criticism from Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who spoke of players "dropping like flies" in the build up to his team's midweek match.

Wilder made eight changes to his starting line-up against Norwich and the impact on performance was obvious as Sheffield United struggle to get near the level of last Saturday's 4-0 victory at home to Stoke.

However, the result, while disappointing, was enough to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Picking a team to face West Brom will be far from straightforward as centre-back Mark McGuiness and midfielder Sydie Peck are expected to remain out of contention. But first-choice players such as Gus Hamer, Andre Brooks and Tyrese Campbell will be refreshed and ready to return, and their influence could be key to swinging a close match.

West Brom were in the playoff positions after ten games, but they have taken only eight points from their last ten fixtures and a lack of confidence was evident on Tuesday when they conceded three first-half goals in a 3-2 loss away to Southampton.

By the end of the game Albion had won the shot count 18 to eight and recorded an expected-goals figure of 1.34 to 0.97, but while the game was in the balance they failed to rise to the challenge.

Ryan Mason's side are carrying a threat thanks to a scoring surge from Norwegian striker Aune Heggebo, who has bagged six goals in the last six matches.

But they have shipped six first-half goals in their last three fixtures and another slow start could cost them against the Blades, who are becoming used to winning.

Arblaster could add to his card collection

Injury-hit Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster made his first appearance of the season in Tuesday's clash at home to Norwich and lasted 58 minutes before being withdrawn. The 21-year-old was booked three times in 12 league appearances last season and looks overpriced to collect a caution in the West Midlands.

Baggies could be beaten in a close encounter

West Brom have an unhappy knack of losing tight games. Seven of their nine league defeats have been by a single goal while Sheffield United have been successful on their last two road trips.

West Brom vs Sheffield United Bet Builder

Tyrese Campbell to score anytime

Campbell should be refreshed after dropping to the bench in midweek and he looks overpriced to add to his five-goal tally.

Jayson Molumby to commit over 1.5 fouls

Molumby is among the most combative midfielders in the division and may add a few more to his foul count.

Both teams to score

Neither team looked defensively solid in their midweek matches so it seems sensible to anticipate an exciting encounter.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for West Brom vs Sheffield United

♦ West Brom have won only two of their last ten matches

♦ The Baggies have gone seven games without keeping a clean sheet

♦ Albion have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five fixtures

♦ Sheffield United have won four of their last five matches

♦ The Blades have started the scoring in each of their last five fixtures

West Brom vs Sheffield United betting odds

Market Odds West Brom 13-10

Sheffield United 7-4 Draw 9-5



West Brom vs Sheffield United team news and predicted line-ups

West Brom

Alex Mowatt is a doubt after being forced off during the first half of Tuesday's loss at Southampton. Toby Collyer and Jed Wallace are definite absentees.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Wildsmith; Bielik, Phillips, Mepham; Iling-Junior, Molumby, Diakhite, Styles; Grant, Price, Heggebo.

Subs: Johnston, Dike, Maja, Campbell, Gilchrist, Bany, Bostock.

Sheffield United

Jairo Riedewald could come back into contention but Sydie Peck has joined Ben Godfrey, Tom Davies and Ben Mee on the sidelines and Mark McGuinness is a major doubt.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Cooper; Seriki, Bindon, Tanganga, McCallum; Brooks, Riedewald, Arblaster, Hamer; Bamford, Campbell.

Subs: Burrows, O'Hare, Soumare, Cannon, Matos, Chong, Ings.

FAQs

When is West Brom vs Sheffield United in the Championship?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Friday, December 12.

Where is West Brom vs Sheffield United being played?

The fixture is taking place at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

Where can I watch West Brom vs Sheffield United?

West Brom versus Sheffield United in the Championship is being screened live on Sky Sports Football.

What is the match betting for West Brom vs Sheffield United?

West Brom are the 13-10 favourites while Sheffield United are a 7-4 chance. The draw is available to back at 9-5.

