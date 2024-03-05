Racing Post logo
Championship

Wednesday's Championship predictions, betting odds and tips: Swans can secure away success

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's action in the Championship

Watford manager Valerien Ismael is under pressure
Watford manager Valerien Ismael is under pressureCredit: Catherine Ivill

Where to watch Wednesday's Championship games

Sky Sports Red Button, 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

Swansea
1pt 9-4 bet365

Over 3.5 goals in Middlesbrough v Norwich
1pt 2-1 bet365

Wednesday's Championship predictions

Watford have been on a poor run recently, losing five of their last six games, and things may get worse when they host Swansea on Wednesday evening.

The visitors have won three of their last five matches and have come through a tough run of fixtures in which they faced all of the Championship's runaway top four in their last eight games. 

The Swans have been a streaky outfit this season and they look worth siding with to make it three wins in a row on their visit to Vicarage Road.

The pressure on Valerien Ismael is rising and the Hornets should not expect any favours from these opponents.

Two of the most entertaining teams in the Championship face off when Norwich visit Middlesbrough.

The Canaries’ 35 outings have produced 111 goals while 98 have been netted in Boro’s 34 games.

Michael Carrick’s men are struggling, with four defeats in their last five all but scuppering their top-six hopes, and the visitors will be hoping to take full advantage.

Over 3.5 goals has landed in ten of Norwich’s 20 away games in all competitions and looks a tempting price to cop again on Teesside.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport

Published on 5 March 2024inChampionship

Last updated 16:00, 5 March 2024

