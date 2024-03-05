Wednesday's Championship predictions, betting odds and tips: Swans can secure away success

Where to watch Wednesday's Championship games

Sky Sports Red Button, 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

Swansea

1pt 9-4 bet365

Over 3.5 goals in Middlesbrough v Norwich

1pt 2-1 bet365

Wednesday's Championship predictions

Watford have been on a poor run recently, losing five of their last six games, and things may get worse when they host Swansea on Wednesday evening.

The visitors have won three of their last five matches and have come through a tough run of fixtures in which they faced all of the Championship's runaway top four in their last eight games.

The Swans have been a streaky outfit this season and they look worth siding with to make it three wins in a row on their visit to Vicarage Road.

The pressure on Valerien Ismael is rising and the Hornets should not expect any favours from these opponents.

Two of the most entertaining teams in the Championship face off when Norwich visit Middlesbrough.

The Canaries’ 35 outings have produced 111 goals while 98 have been netted in Boro’s 34 games.

Michael Carrick’s men are struggling, with four defeats in their last five all but scuppering their top-six hopes, and the visitors will be hoping to take full advantage.

Over 3.5 goals has landed in ten of Norwich’s 20 away games in all competitions and looks a tempting price to cop again on Teesside.

