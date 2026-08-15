Watford vs Southampton predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Watford vs Southampton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, August 16

Kick-off 1.30pm

Venue Vicarage Road, Watford

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

Watford start their Championship season on Sunday against a Southampton side who were expelled from last season's playoffs.

Saints were also given a four-point deduction after being caught spying on rival clubs' training sessions, but bookmakers still expect them to be serious promotion contenders this term.

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Watford vs Southampton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Southampton to win to nil

1pt 3-1 general

Best player bet

Flynn Downes to be shown a card

23-10 Hills

Watford vs Southampton preview

Watford and Southampton meet at Vicarage Road on Sunday and both clubs are keen to put the 2025-26 Championship season behind them.

Saints were kicked out of the playoff final after being found guilty of spying on opponents' training sessions.

Manager Tonda Eckert is awaiting his individual punishment and his side start the new campaign with a four-point deduction.

Despite this week's sale of midfielder Shea Charles to Fulham, Southampton should be backed to take a chunk out of that penalty by beating Watford.

The Hornets made a deceptively bright start to 2026 with a 3-0 home win over Birmingham on New Year's Day – their fourth straight victory.

However, they won just three of their subsequent 21 league fixtures and lost their last five by an aggregate score of 16-1.

Watford's new manager Alessio Dionisi has been sacked by Sassuolo, Palermo and Empoli since the start of 2024.

The Hornets have got rid of five managers in that time – most recently Edward Still, who lasted only 15 games – so Dionisi's hopes of a long-term stay in Hertfordshire are slim.

Marc Bola's stunning 99th-minute strike gave the new boss a 1-0 home win over League Two Crawley in the EFL Cup.

Watford fired 36 shots at Vito Mannone's goal but they are likely to be on the back foot against Southampton, who are unbeaten in 19 Championship matches.

Saints had 74 per cent of possession in their 2-0 EFL Cup win at Colchester and Watford, beaten 1-0 at St Mary's in February, lost four of their last five league games to nil.

Destructive Downes looks solid booking bet

Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes was booked in his first two appearances of 2025-26 and continued to collect cards at a startling rate throughout the campaign.

Downes was cautioned in three of his last four games, taking his tally for the season to 16 in 43 outings, and ten of those bookings came away from home.

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Watford vs Southampton Bet Builder

Southampton to win

Manchester City are the only team to beat Southampton since January 17 and Saints should be too strong for Watford, who finished last season in miserable form.

Under 3.5 goals

The Hornets failed to score in five of their eight games against the Championship's top four last term, including a 1-0 defeat at Southampton in February.

Cyle Larin to score at any time

Canadian striker Larin claimed eight league goals in just 854 minutes for Saints last season, notched against Bosnia and Qatar at the World Cup and opened the scoring at Colchester last weekend.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Watford vs Southampton

♦ Watford lost six of their final seven Championship matches last season

♦ The Hornets trailed 2-0 at half-time in each of their last three league games

♦ Southampton's only defeat in their last 26 games came against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final

♦ Saints won eight of their last ten away matches in all competitions

Watford vs Southampton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Watford vs Southampton in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's meeting at Vicarage Road:

Match betting Odds Watford 5-2 Southampton 21-20 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Watford vs Southampton team news and predicted line-ups

Watford

Full-back Jeremy Ngakia and forward Rocco Vata are back in training after hamstring injuries and Kwadwo Baah (thigh) faces a fitness test. Travis Akomeah (foot) is out but Jack Grieves (knee) is closing in on a return to action.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Traore, Pollock, Keben, Bola; Bove, Kyprianou; Nabizada, Bravo, Maamma; Kjerrumgaard

Subs: Kayembe, Ngakia, Vata, Baah, Payero, Doumbia, Louza

Southampton

Casper Jander missed the EFL Cup win over Colchester and may not be rushed back.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Downes, Matsuki; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Larin

Subs: Dobbin, Brereton, Archer, Bragg, Akachukwu, Mubama, Wood

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FAQs

When is Watford vs Southampton in the Championship?

Watford vs Southampton takes place on Sunday, August 16 and kicks off at 1.30pm BST.

Where is Watford vs Southampton being played?

The venue for Watford's Championship opener against Southampton is the Hornets' home ground, Vicarage Road in Hertfordshire.

Where can I watch Watford vs Southampton?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Watford vs Southampton?

Watford are 5-2 to win, Southampton are a 21-20 chance and the draw is 5-2 with bet365.

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