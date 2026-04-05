Watford vs Charlton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Watford vs Charlton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, April 6

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Vicarage Road, Watford

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Watford's Championship playoff push has reached the 'do-or-die' stage and the pressure is on as they prepare to host Charlton at Vicarage Road on Monday.

The Hornets have lost ground on those in the top six after a 2-1 defeat to QPR on Friday, while Charlton still have work to do as they try to fend off relegation come May after back-to-back defeats.

Watford vs Charlton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

2pts 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Watford vs Charlton preview

Time is running out for Watford if they want to feature in this season's Championship playoffs. Friday's defeat has left them eight points behind sixth-placed Wrexham, but Ed Still's team retain a mathematical chance with eight matches remaining in their campaign.

The Hornets have the fifth-best home record in the Championship, having secured 36 points in 20 matches, but their recent inconsistency makes them tough to trust after such a short turnaround.

Still's men have won only one of their last five and three of their previous 16 games in all competitions, but they are difficult to break down in front of their own supporters.

Watford have lost only four times at Vicarage Road in the Championship, but their campaign appears to be fizzling out and Charlton should benefit.

The Addicks suffered back-to-back defeats to Norwich and Bristol City either side of the international break, but Nathan Jones' team have found a way to pick up points on the road.

They are unbeaten in five away from the Valley and while they have kept only two clean sheets during that time, they should be able to frustrate their inconsistent hosts.

Charlton should still have plenty of motivation when they make the relatively short trip to Hertfordshire, as they still need one or two wins to confirm their safety.

Their eight-point buffer to the drop zone should be enough, but Jones will look to secure his team's spot in the second tier for next season as soon as possible and they can go a long way to doing that with a point on Monday.

Watford vs Charlton Bet Builder

Under three goals

Luca Kjerrumgaard to have a shot on target

Imran Louza two or more fouls committed

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Watford vs Charlton

♦ Watford have won only three of their last 16 games in all competitions

♦ The Hornets have lost only four of their 20 home matches at Vicarage Road

♦ Charlton beat Watford 1-0 in August at the Valley

♦ The Addicks are unbeaten in five away matches

♦ Under 2.5 goals has landed in Charlton's last four away fixtures

Watford vs Charlton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Watford vs Charlton in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Monday's match.

Market Odds Watford 9-10 Charlton 10-3 Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Watford vs Charlton team news and predicted line-ups

Watford

Hector Kyprianou, Pierre Dwomoh, Stephen Mfuni, Jeremy Ngakia, Rocco Vata and Othmane Maamma are all unavailable through injury, while Marc Bola and James Abankwah missed the defeat to QPR and will need to pass fitness tests to feature.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Selvik; Keben, Pollock, Goglichidze, Petris; Irankunda, Bove, Ekwah, Chakvetadze; Kjerrumgaard, Louza.

Subs: Baxter, Formose Mendy, Mullins, Baah, Kwadwo Mendy, Ince, Semedo.

Charlton

Reece Burke, Collins Sichenje and Josh Edwards all remain sidelined, but Matty Godden and Harvey Knibbs were back in the matchday squad on Friday, while Luke Berry is close to returning to full training.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Mannion; Ramsay, Jones, Bell; Clarke, Carey, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Dykes, Kelman.

Subs: Kaminski, Coady, Knibbs, Fullah, Rankin-Costello, Godden, Campbell.

Read more:

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Jamie Griffith: Hodgson's Robins to soar past Blades



Portsmouth vs Oxford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Hull vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Swansea vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FAQs

When is Watford vs Charlton in the Championship?

Watford vs Charlton takes place on Monday, April and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Watford vs Charlton being played?

Watford vs Charlton will take place at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Where can I watch Watford vs Charlton?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Watford vs Charlton?

Watford are 9-10 to win, Charlton are a 10-3 chance and the draw is 9-4.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.