Watford vs Bristol City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Watford vs Bristol City kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, November 7

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Vicarage Road, Watford

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Watford are off to a bright start in their second spell under Javi Gracia and they have the chance to climb as high as seventh when they take on Bristol City at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets should have a spring in their step after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich, but a lack of confidence may be an issue for Bristol City after losses away to Stoke and at home to Blackburn.

Watford vs Bristol City betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Watford

3pts 11-10 general

Player assists

Marc Bola over 0.5 assists

8-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Watford to win 3-1

16-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Watford vs Bristol City preview

Watford are nowhere near the top of Championship promotion markets but they have impressed with some of their recent performances and can climb into the top eight by defeating Bristol City.

The Hornets are notorious for showing a lack of patience with their managers and opted for a change last month by replacing Paulo Pezzolano with Javi Gracia, who agreed to return for a second spell in the Vicarage Road dugout.

Pezzolano guided Watford to two wins and a draw in his last three matches in charge, but his abrasive management style had not gone down well with some of the players and there was a perception that the team had failed to take full advantage of a favourable set of early-season fixtures.

Watford's fanbase never connected with the Uruguayan, but they have revelled in the return of Gracia, who led the Hornets to an FA Cup final and an 11th-place Premier League finish in the 2018-19 campaign.

Gracia came back at a key time because Watford's fixture list between the October and November breaks looked far from straightforward.

A trip to Sheffield United preceded a run of five games against promotion-chasing teams, but, aside from the disappointing 1-0 loss at Bramall Lane, Watford have handled the period surprisingly well.

They were far from disgraced in a 3-1 loss at Coventry, where they played the entire second half with ten men and still won the xG battle 2.76 to 1.31.

Home wins over West Brom (2-1) and Middlesbrough (3-0) were built upon with Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich when Watford showed they can compete with one of the favourites for promotion.

The Hornets did a lot of smart player recruitment in the summer and their deep squad contrasts with the situation at Bristol City as the Robins have concerns over ten injured players.

City reached the playoffs last season and, until recently, they appeared to be on course for another top-six finish.

However, Gerhard Struber's side were hammered 5-1 at Stoke last Saturday and followed that with a 1-0 midweek loss at home to Blackburn which was compounded by injuries to wing-backs Neto Borges and Mark Sykes.

Struber could not hide his concern after Tuesday's match and said: "It's not so good for the Friday game."

The Austrian has probably put on a braver face over the last few days, but his injury-hit team are up against fast-improving opponents and they may struggle to avoid a third straight defeat.

Bola can show his creative side

Summer signing Marc Bola took a while to nail down a regular place in Watford's starting team but he has impressed with his recent performances at left-back. The 27-year-old has been putting in some high-quality crosses and his first assist of the season should not be too far away.

Hornets look set for a high-scoring win

Watford were rampant 3-0 winners against Middlesbrough in their last home game and they will be aiming to reach a similar standard in their final match before the break. Manager Javi Gracia favours a bold approach to home games and the tactic could pay off against injury-hit Bristol City, who seem to have lost their defensive discipline.

Watford vs Bristol City Bet Builder

Luca Kjerrumgaard to score any time

Luca Kjerrumgaard was benched for Watford's midweek trip to Ipswich but he bagged a brace in their last home game and can find the net on Friday night.

Zak Vyner to be carded

Bristol City utility man Zak Vyner has impressed since switching to a holding midfield role, but he has been booked in four of his last nine appearances and could be carded in Hertfordshire.

Over 2.5 goals

Watford have been ultra-positive in recent home games and their attacking quality can contribute to a high-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 22-1 with bet365

Key stats for Watford vs Bristol City

♦ Watford have won their last four home matches

♦ The Hornets have scored in seven of their last eight fixtures

♦ Watford have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight home games

♦ Six of Watford's last eight matches have generated at least three goals

♦ Bristol City have tasted defeat on four of their last five visits to Watford

Watford vs Bristol City betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on Watford vs Bristol City in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Friday's match.

Market Odds Watford Evs Bristol City 21-10 Draw 2-1



Odds correct at time of publishing

Watford vs Bristol City team news and predicted line-ups

Watford

Hector Kyprianou is a doubt after he was forced off towards the end of Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich. Giorgi Chakvetadze won't be seen until after the international break and Rocco Vata faces a few months on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Selvik; Ngakia, Abankwaah, Pollock, Bola; Baah, Louza, N Mendy, Maama; Doumbia, Kjerrumgaard.

Subs: Kayembe, Sissoko, Irankunda, Kyprianou, Keben, Ince, Vivaldo.

Bristol City

Neto Borges is a major doubt and Mark Sykes is likely to miss out. They are joined by Luke McNally, Cameron Pring, Harry Cornick, Jason Knight, Max Bird, Joe Williams, Josh Stokes and Rob Atkinson in a crowded treatment room.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Roberts; Hirikawa, Randell, Vyner, McCrorie; Twine, Mehmeti; Riis.

Subs: Mayulu, Armstrong, Meerholz, O Thomas, Morrison, Pecover, O'Leary.

FAQs for Watford vs Bristol City

When is Watford vs Bristol City in the Championship?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday

Where is Watford vs Bristol City being played?

The fixture is taking place at Vicarage Road in Watford, England.

Where can I watch Watford vs Bristol City?

The match is being screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What is the match betting for Watford vs Bristol City?

Watford are the 11-10 favourites while Bristol City are a 23-10 chance. The draw is available to back at 12-5.

