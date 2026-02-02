EFL predictions and odds for Tuesday: Bristol Rovers can claim crucial win

Best bets

Bristol Rovers draw no bet

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Crewe or draw double chance

1pt 23-20 bet365

Burton draw no bet

1pt 23-20 BoyleSports

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Bristol Rovers have endured some tough times this season, but the Gas are four points clear of the League Two relegation zone and can widen the gap with a crucial win over Walsall on Tuesday.

Relegation to the National League would be a disaster for Rovers, who started the season with high hopes of featuring in the promotion race.

Experienced manager Steve Evans was brought in last month to steer them to safety and, after a few early teething problems, he seems to be getting his message across.

Evans' side hosted relegation rivals Newport at the weekend and rose to the challenge with a dominant 3-0 success.

Getting a first win in five games was a massive confidence boost and there is every chance of further success against the Saddlers, who are in danger of falling out of the promotion race.

Walsall were top of the table on Christmas Day but they have won just one of their last eight fixtures and may struggle to avoid a setback against a resurgent Rovers side.

Several clubs are scrambling to get into the top seven including Barnet and Crewe, who face each other at the Hive.

Barnet are odds-on for victory but they have been an expensive team to follow and were left disappointed at the weekend after a 0-0 draw at lowly Shrewsbury.

Further dropped points could be on the cards against Crewe, who are on the up after taking 11 points from their last six fixtures.

Burton continue to compete well in the League One relegation battle and they look the likelier winners of their fixture at home to fellow strugglers Doncaster.

The Brewers slipped into the drop zone after Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff, but they face an easier task against third-bottom Rovers, who are a point beneath them.

